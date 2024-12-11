WHL: Lodewyk leads Raiders to win over Warriors

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Harrison Lodewyk scored twice, Lukas Dragicevic had a goal and two assists, and Niall Crocker chipped in with four assists as the Prince Albert Raiders beat the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3 in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday night at the Art Hauser Centre.

Aiden Oiring, Krzysztof Macias and Brayden Dube also scored for the Raiders (13-10-3-0), who outshot the Warriors 49-30.

Rilen Kovacevic scored twice for the Warriors (6-18-3-1), while Pavel McKenzie netted a single.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and the Raiders took a 3-2 lead into the third.

The Raiders were 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Warriors went 2-for-6.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Tuesday:

---

TIGERS 6 BLADES 4

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Markus Ruck had two goals and two assists and Liam Ruck scored twice and added an assist as the Medicine Hat Tigers tripped the visiting Saskatoon Blades 4-2.

Ryder Ritchie and Andrew Basha also scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (17-13-1-0), who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third. Bryce Pickford chipped in with three assists.

Jordan Martin, Zach Olsen, Ben Riche and Brandon Lisowsky scored for the East Division-leading Blades (17-7-2-2), who were outshot 43-18.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 7 WILD 3

SEATTLE, Wash. — Arjun Bawa scored twice, and Kaleb Hartmann had a goal and three assists as the Seattle Thunderbirds whipped the visiting Wenatchee Wild 7-3.

Braeden Cootes had a goal and two assists for the T-Birds (11-17-2-1), while Radim Mrtka, Simon Lovsin and Antonio Martorana netted singles.

Maddix McCagherty, Brendan Dunphy and Luka Shcherbyna scored for the Wild (9-16-3-1), who were outshot 41-30.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2024.