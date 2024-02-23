PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Matteo Michels capped his two-goal effort with the game-sealing marker in the third period as the Brandon Wheat Kings topped the Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 on Thursday in Western Hockey League action.

Jayden Wiens had the other goal for Brandon (28-22-5-1). Carson Bjarnason made 31 saves.

Niall Crocker and Aiden Oiring replied for Prince Albert (26-26-1-3). Max Hildebrand stopped 21 shots.

Wiens opened the scoring just 26 seconds into the contest. However, the rest of the scoring waited until the third period.

Michels doubled the Wheat Kings lead at 2:02 of the third but Oiring made it a one-goal game at 6:54 on the power play.

However, Michels's second of the night at 10:30 proved to be the winner as the Raiders failed to score again until Crocker found the back of the net with only 15 seconds remaining in the contest.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2024.