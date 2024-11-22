MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jackson Unger earned a 32-save shutout, Rilen Kovacevic scored twice and the Moose Jaw Warriors downed the Saskatoon Blades 4-0 on Thursday in Western Hockey League action.

Lynden Lakovic and Max Finley, with an empty-netter, provided the rest of the offence for Moose Jaw (5-13-3-1), which sits in the basement of the Eastern Conference.

Evan Gardner stopped 29-of-32 shots for Saskatoon (14-6-1-1), which leads the East standings.

Saskatoon is second in the WHL with 30 points, only behind the Everett Silvertips, who have 35.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.