WHL playoffs: Cristall scores in OT as Chiefs clip Royals

VICTORIA - Andrew Cristall's goal with two seconds left in the first overtime period lifted the visiting Spokane Chiefs to a 5-4 Western Hockey League playoff victory over the Victoria Royals on Saturday night at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena.

Shea Van Olm scored twice for the Chiefs, who trailed the game 4-1 heading into the third period.

Owen Martin and Berkly Catton also scored for the visitors, who lead the second-round, best-of-seven series 3-2. Game 6 is Tuesday in Spokane, Wash. Brayden Crampton and Catton chipped in with two assists each, while Cristall had three helpers.

Reggie Newman, Cole Reschny, Brayden Boehm and Kenta Isogai scored for the Royals, who were outshot 48-27. Keaton Verhoeff chipped in with two assists. Royals' netminder Jayden Kraus made 43 saves.

The Royals went 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Chiefs were 1-for-3.

Elsewhere in the WHL playoffs on Saturday:

---

HURRICANES 5 HITMEN 1

(Best-of-seven, second-round series tied 3-3)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Noah Chadwick scored twice, Miguel Marques had two assists, and the Lethbridge Hurricanes forced a Game 7 in their second-round playoff series with a 4-0 win over the visiting Calgary Hitmen.

Brayden Yager, Caden Price and Brayden Edwards also scored for the Hurricanes, who scored four times in the second period.

Hurricanes' netminder Jackson Unger made 21 saves.

Brandon Gorzynski scored for the Hitmen, who were outshot 26-22.

Game 7 is Wednesday in Calgary, Alta.

---

SILVERTIPS 8 WINTERHAWKS 4

(Best-of-seven, second-round series tied 3-3)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Austin Roest had a goal and three assists as the visiting Everett Silvertips defeated the Portland Winterhawks 8-4.

Tarin Smith, Julius Miettinen, Lukas Kaplan, Tyler MacKenzie, Shea Busch, Landon DuPont and Jesse Heslop all scored for the Silvertips, who forced a Game 7 in the series with the win.

Silvertips netminder Jesse Sanche kicked out 23 of 27 shots.

Kyle Chyzowski, Kyle McDonough, Diego Buttazzoni and Alex Weiermair scored for the Winterhawks.

Game 7 is Tuesday in Everett, Wash.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2025.