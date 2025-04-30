LETHBRIDGE - Captain Oasiz Wiesblatt scored at 2:41 of overtime and the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers beat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-6 on Tuesday to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Hockey League Eastern Conference Championship series.

Ryder Ritchie, Liam Ruck, Tanner Molendyk, Mathew Ward, Kadon McCann and Bryce Pickford also scored for the Tigers, who trailed 6-5 with 70 seconds left in the third period. Gavin McKenna and Molendyk each added three assists, while Jonas Woo chipped in with a pair.

Noah Chadwick scored twice for the Hurricanes, while Kooper Gizowski, Kash Andresen, Miguel Marques and Brayden Yager netted singles. Brayden Edwards and Marques each added two assists.

The Hurricanes led 2-0 after the first period and 4-3 heading into the third.

The Tigers, who outshot the Hurricanes 45-27, went 1-for-2 on the power play. The Hurricanes were 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Lethbridge.

