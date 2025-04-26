WHL playoffs: Pickford, McKenna pace Tigers to 7-2 win over 'Canes, lead series 2-0

MEDICINE HAT - Bryce Pickford had two goals and two assists, Gavin McKenna had five helpers, and the Medicine Hat Tigers whipped the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-2 in Western Hockey League playoff action on Saturday night at Co-op Place.

Oasiz Wiesblatt also scored twice for the Tigers, who lead the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Championship series 2-0. The Tigers won Friday's opener 5-2.

Josh Van Mulligen, Liam Ruck and Misha Volotovskii also scored for the Tigers, who led 3-0 after the first period and 7-0 heading into the third.

By tallying five assists, McKenna has registered a point in 51 consecutive games dating back to Nov. 6, 2024, making it the Canadian Hockey League’s longest point streak of the 21st century (post-season and Memorial Cup included).

McKenna ultimately passed Quebec Remparts graduate Alexander Radulov, who went 50 straight games with a point from Oct. 26 to March 15 during the 2005-06 season.

Kooper Gizowski and Anthony Wilson scored third-period goals for the Hurricanes, who were outshot 29-22.

The Tigers went 3-for-5 on the power play, while the Hurricanes were 0-for-4.

Game 3 in the series is Tuesday in Lethbridge, Alta.

POKE CHECKS: The Spokane Chiefs, who whipped the visiting Portland Winterhawks 10-4 on Friday, will look to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference Championship series when they host Game 2 on Sunday. … This year's Memorial Cup is in Rimouski, Que., from May 22 to June 1.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2025.