SASKATOON — Chase Wutzke earned a 36-save shutout in helping lift the Red Deer Rebels to a 5-0 win over the Saskatoon Blades in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday.

Kai Uchacz, with two goals, Ollie Josephson, Frantisek Formanek and Talon Brigley scored for Red Deer (30-20-2-6).

The two goals helped Uchacz reach 40 goals on the season, making him one of eight players to hit the mark in the WHL in 2023-24.

Austin Elliott gave up three goals on 12 shots before exiting the game 13:07 into the second period. Evan Gardner stopped six of the eight shots he faced in relief for Saskatoon (42-10-2-3), which sits atop the WHL with 89 points.

THUNDERBIRDS 5 PATS 1

SEATTLE - Braeden Cootes led the way with two goals as the Seattle Thunderbirds topped the Regina Pats 5-1.

Sam Popowich, Simon Lovsin and Jeremy Hanzel added the others for Seattle (20-34-2).

Zane Rowan had the lone goal for Regina (21-31-4-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.