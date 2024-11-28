SPOKANE, Wash. — Berkly Catton had one goal and three assists to lead the Spokane Chiefs past the Kamloops Blazers 6-2 on Wednesday in the Western Hockey League.

Mathis Preston, Smyth Rebman and Sam Oremba each had a goal and an assist, while Asanali Sarkenov and Rasmus Ekström also scored for Spokane (16-9-0).

Chiefs netminder Dawson Cowan saved 26 shots and Brayden Crampton had two assists.

Catton was selected eighth overall by the Seattle Kraken in last June's NHL draft. The 18-year-old from Saskatoon is up to 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) in 23 games to rank fourth in WHL scoring.

Tommy Lafreniere and Oren Shtrom replied for Kamloops (11-13-1).

Blazers netminder Dylan Ernst stopped 22 of 28 shots before Logan Edmonstone took over the final 8:28 and made three saves.

ROYALS 3 SILVERTIPS 2 (OT)

EVERETT, Wash. — Nate Misskey knocked in the game-winning goal at 4:54 in overtime as the Victoria Royals edged the Everett Silvertips.

Brayden Boehm and Teydon Trembecky also scored for Victoria (13-8-4). Royals netminder Jayden Kraus kicked out 46 of 48 shots.

Rylan Pearce and Kaden Hammell replied for Everett (19-3-3). Silvertips netminder Alex Garrett kicked out 25 of 28 shots.

ROCKETS 4 WINTERHAWKS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Michael Cicek had a goal and an assist as the Kelowna Rockets topped the Portland Winterhawks.

Andrew Cristall, Hiroki Gojsic and Kalder Varga also scored for Kelowna (10-9-3). Rockets netminder Rhett Stoesser kicked out 42 of 44 shots.

Josh Zakreski scored twice for Portland (12-9-2). Winterhawks netminder Ondrej Štěbeták kicked out 18 of 22 shots.

THUNDERBIRDS 3 WILD 2 (SO)

KENT, Wash. — The Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Wenatchee Wild in a shootout.

Sam Charko and Coster Dunn scored in regulation for Seattle (8-13-3). Thunderbirds netminder Scott Ratzlaff saved 18 of 20 shots.

Eastyn Mannix and Shaun Rios all scored once for Wenatchee (8-11-4). Wild goaltender Daniel Hauser saved 33 of 35 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.