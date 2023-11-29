MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brayden Yager scored three times, Pavel McKenzie and Denton Mateychuk each chipped in with two assists and the Moose Jaw Warriors blitzed the visiting Swift Current Broncos 4-0 in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday night.

Jagger Firkus also scored for the Warriors (15-10-0-1), while Jackson Unger made 32 saves to post the shutout.

Joey Rocha stopped 33 of 36 shots in the Broncos' net.

The Warriors, who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 after two, outshot the Broncos 37-32. The Broncos (12-11-1-0) were 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Warriors went 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Tuesday:

---

REBELS 4 HITMEN 3 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Kai Uchacz scored 41 seconds into overtime to give the Red Deer Rebels a 4-3 victory over the visiting Calgary Hitmen.

Kalan Lind, Frantisek Formanek and Dwayne Jean Junior also scored for the Rebels (11-9-0-3), who outshot the visitors 31-25.

Chase Valliant, Keets Fawcett and Carter Yakemchuk scored for the Hitmen (10-10-3-0), who led 2-1 after the first period. The second period was scoreless.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 COUGARS 3

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Austin Roest scored twice as the visiting Everett Silvertips edged the Prince George Cougars 4-3.

Jesse Heslop and Julius Miettinen also scored for the Silvertips (17-9-1-0), who were outshot 28-23.

Zac Funk scored twice for the Cougars (17-7-0-0), while Bauer Dumanski netted a single.

---

BLADES 6 AMERICANS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Egor Sidorov scored three times as the visiting Saskatoon Blades beat the Tri-City Americans 6-3.

Lukas Hansen, Vaughn Watterodt and Easton Armstrong also scored for the Blades (17-8-1-0), who outshot the hosts 39-32.

Parker Bell, Deagan McMillan and Pasha Bocharov scored for the Americans (13-9-1-1).

---

ROYALS 6 BLAZERS 1

VICTORIA, B.C. — Cole Reschny scored three goals as the Victoria Cougars blitzed the visiting Kamloops Blazers 6-1.

Nate Misskey, Reggie Newman and Logan Pickford also scored for the Royals (14-10-0-2), who were outshot 30-26.

Conner Radke scored for the Blazers (6-14-3-2), who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.