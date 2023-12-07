MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Chase Wutzke made 21 saves to lead the Red Deer Rebels to a 5-1 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Wednesday night in the Western Hockey League.

Kai Uchacz scored an empty-net goal and pitched in two assists while Dwayne Jean Jr., Evan Smith, Frantisek Formanek and Talon Brigley also scored for Red Deer (13-11-3).

The Rebels led 2-1 until late in the third period before scoring twice into an empty net and adding another goal for good measure.

Jagger Firkus scored the lone goal for Moose Jaw (17-11-1), which had a four-game win streak snapped.

Warriors goaltender Jackson Unger saved 24 of 27 shots.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

BRONCOS 6 HITMEN 5

CALGARY — Caleb Wyrostok scored twice as the Swift Current Broncos edged the Calgary Hitmen.

Ryan McCleary, Brady Birnie, Grayson Burzynski and Van Eger also scored for Swift Current (14-11-3). Broncos goaltender Joey Rocha stopped 34 shots.

Keets Fawcett, Chase Valliant, London Hoilett, Oliver Tulk and Carter Yakemchuk scored for Calgary (11-13-3). Hitmen goaltender Alex Garrett saved 36 shots.

—

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.