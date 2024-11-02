KENT, Wash. — Cole Miller scored the shootout winner as the Edmonton Oil Kings squeezed past the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-4 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Miroslav Holinka, with two goals, Blake Fiddler and Noa Ta'Amu scored in regulation for Edmonton (7-5-1-1). Alex Worthington made 26 saves.

Kyren Gronick, Braeden Cootes, Antonio Martorana and Simon Lovsin replied for Seattle (5-9-1-1). Scott Ratzlaff stopped 34-of-38 shots.

Entering the third period tied 3-3, Cootes put the Thunderbirds ahead on the power play at 2:59 of the frame. However, Fiddler answered back less than five minutes later to eventually send the game to extra time.

---

GIANTS 7 BLADES 6

LANGLEY, B.C. — Adam Titlbach scored the eventual winner with 1:13 left in the third period as the Vancouver Giants edged the Saskatoon Blades 7-6.

Cameron Schmidt, with two goals, Connor Levis, Jaden Lipinski, Tyler Thorpe and Tyson Zimmer provided the rest of the offence for Vancouver (8-4-2).

David Lewandowski, with two goals, Tyler Parr, Rowan Calvert, Hudson Kibblewhite and Brandon Lisowsky, who made it a one-goal game with 19 seconds left, replied for Saskatoon (10-3-1).

---

TIGERS 10 PATS 5

REGINA — Hunter St. Martin had four goals and one assist, Bryce Pickford added a hat trick and an assist and the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the Regina Pats 10-5.

Gavin McKenna, with two goals and four assists, and Andrew Basha also contributed for Medicine Hat (9-6-0), which outscored the Pats 6-4 in the second period alone.

Anthony Wilson, with two goals, Jaxsin Vaughan, Tye Spencer and Tyson Buczkowski answered for Regina (5-8-1).

---

BRONCOS 9 RAIDERS 4

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Brady Birnie had a hat trick and one assist as the Swift Current Broncos downed Prince Albert Raiders.

Clarke Caswell, with two goals, Grayson Burzynski, Sawyer Dingman, Carlin Dezainde and Eric Johnston provided the rest of the offence for Swift Current (9-6-0).

Ty Meunier, Brayden Dube, Aiden Oiring and Niall Crocker replied for Prince Albert (4-8-2).

---

CHIEFS 4 WINTERHAWKS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Owen Martin scored the go-ahead goal as the Spokane Chiefs used a three-goal third period to take a 4-2 comeback win over the Portland Winterhawks.

Shea Van Olm, Nathan Mayes and Rasmus Ekstrom also scored for Spokane (10-6-0), which was down 2-1 entering the final period.

Josh Zakreski and Hudson Darby netted goals for Portland (6-7-2).

---

COUGARS 6 BLAZERS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Koehn Ziemmer scored a hat trick in leading the Prince George Cougars to a 6-3 victory over the Kamloops Blazers.

Borya Valis, Kayden Lemire and Terik Parascak also chipped in goals for Prince George (9-4-2-2).

Emmitt Finnie, Tommy Lafreniere and Oren Shtrom scored for Kamloops (6-8-1).

---

HITMEN 5 HURRICANES 3

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — David Adaszynski had two goals and one assist as the Calgary Hitmen downed the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-3.

Chase Valliant, Rylan Ng and Connor Hvidston also chipped in goals for Calgary (6-5-2-1).

Landen Ward, Miguel Marques and Logan Wormald replied for Lethbridge (8-4-1).

---

SILVERTIPS 5 WILD 2

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Carter Bear had a goal and two assists as the Everett Silvertips earned a 5-2 victory over the Wenatchee Wild.

Eric Jamieson, Jesse Heslop, Tyler MacKenzie and Julien Maze had a goal apiece for Everett (13-2-0), which outscored the Wild 4-1 over the final two periods.

Kenta Isogai and Zane Saab scored for Wenatchee (4-9-2).

---

WARRIORS 4 ROYALS 2

VICTORIA — Ethan Semeniuk had a goal and an assist as the Moose Jaw Warriors beat the Victoria Royals 4-2.

Kalem Parker, Connor Schmidt and Owen Berge also scored for Moose Jaw (4-10-2).

Teydon Trembecky and Reggie Newman replied for Victoria (8-4-1-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.