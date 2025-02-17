WHL roundup: Giants pounce on Cougars to net big win

LANGLEY, B.C. - Tyus Sparks, Connor Levis and Adam Titlbach each scored twice and the Vancouver Giants knocked off the visiting Prince George Cougars 7-2 in Western Hockey League action on Monday at Langley Events Centre.

Mazden Leslie also scored for the Giants (27-21-6-0), who outshot the visitors 39-34. Cameron Schmidt, Ryan Lin, Brett Olson and Titlbach each chipped in with two assists.

Ben Riche and Terik Parascak scored for the Cougars (31-17-4-2), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Both teams went 1-for-5 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Monday:

---

OIL KINGS 5 REBELS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Gracyn Sawchyn scored twice, Adam Jecho and Lukas Sawchyn each had a goal and two assists, and the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings beat the Red Deer Rebels 5-2.

Rylen Roersma also scored for the Oil Kings (30-20-2-2), who were outshot 37-22. Edmonton netminder Alex Worthington made 35 saves.

Beckett Hamilton and Matthew Gard scored for the Rebels (21-28-4-2), who trailed 3-1 after the first period. The second period was scoreless.

---

SILVERTIPS 3 ROYALS 2

VICTORIA, B.C. — Eric Jamieson's third goal of the game, scored at 14:03 of the third period, snapped a 2-2 deadlock and lifted the visiting Everett Silvertips to a 3-2 win over the Victoria Royals in a battle of two of the league's hottest teams.

Teydon Trembecky and Brandon Lisowsky scored for the B.C. Division-leading Royals (32-15-3-6), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

The U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (39-10-4-3) outshot the Royals 36-22 and went 1-for-3 on the power play. The Royals were 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

---

CHIEFS 4 BLAZERS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Andrew Cristall scored twice as the visiting Spokane Chiefs rallied to beat the Kamloops Blazers 4-2.

Chase Harrington and Mathis Preston also scored for the Chiefs (37-16-1-1), who trailed 2-0 after the first period. Brayden Crampton and Berkly Catton each had two assists.

Beau Courtney and Nathan Behm scored for the Blazers (20-30-4-0), who were outshot 44-25. Harrison Brunicke had two assists.

---

TIGERS 5 HURRICANES 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Misha Volotovskii scored twice, Ryder Ritchie had a goal and three assists, and the Medicine Tigers beat the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-1.

Oasiz Wiesblatt and Gavin McKenna also scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (37-16-3-1), who outshot the visitors 28-21.

Trae Johnson scored for the Hurricanes (34-18-2-1), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 3

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alex Weiermair had two goals and an assist, Tyson Jugnauth had three assists, and the Portland Winterhawks edged the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 4-3.

Ryan Miller and Diego Buttazzoni also scored for the Winterhawks (30-20-2-1), who were outshot 39-24, but got a 36-save performance from netminder Ondrej Stebetak.

Simon Lovsin, Hayden Pakkala and Nathan Pilling scored for the Thunderbirds (22-29-2-1), who were tied 1-1 after the first period and 3-3 heading into the third.

---

AMERICANS 3 ROCKETS 2 (SO)

KELOWNA, B.C. — Cruz Pavao scored the only goal of the three-round shootout to lift the visiting Tri-City Americans to a 3-2 win over the Kelowna Rockets.

Max Curran and Savin Virk scored in regulation for the Americans (28-22-4-1), who outshot the hosts 46-44.

Michael Cicek and Levin Benson scored for the Rockets (16-32-4-2), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading unto the third.

---

RAIDERS 8 WARRIORS 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Justice Christensen scored twice and added two assists as the visiting Prince Albert Raiders whipped the Moose Jaw Warriors 8-2.

Niall Crocker also scored twice for the East Division-leading Raiders (31-18-3-1), while Daxon Rudolph, Ethan Bibeau, Ty Meunier and Riley Boychuk netted singles. Rudolph also chipped in with four assists, while Rilen Kovacevic and Meunier each had two helpers.

Landen McFadden and Lynden Lakovic scored for the Warriors (11-38-4-2), who were outshot 40-23.

---

WHEAT KINGS 6 BLADES 3

SASKATOON, Sask. — Joby Baumuller and Dominik Petr each scored twice as the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings topped the Saskatoon Blades 6-3.

Matteo Michels and Nolan Flamand also scored for the Wheat Kings (29-16-4-3), who outshot the hosts 33-25.

Kohen Lodge, Rowan Calvert and Triston Mitchell-McElhone scored for the Blades (28-18-3-4), who were tied 1-1 after 20 minutes but trailed 3-1 heading into the third. Hayden Harsanyi chipped in with two assists.

---

HITMEN 5 BRONCOS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Oliver Tulk and Connor Hvidston each had a goal and an assist and the visiting Calgary Hitmen knocked off the Swift Current Broncos 5-2.

Brandon Gorzynski, Ethan Merner and Ethan Moore also scored for the Hitmen (34-15-3-2), who outshot the hosts 24-22.

Clarke Caswell scored both goals for the Broncos (28-23-1-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.