WHL Roundup: Hurricanes use big third period to outlast Rockets

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - Trae Johnson had a goal and two assists as the Lethbridge Hurricanes outscored the Kelowna Rockets 4-1 in the third period to win 7-4 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Brayden Yager, Tristen Doyle, Kash Andresen, Caden Price, Shane Smith and Brayden Edwards also scored for Lethbridge (39-19-2-2). Koen Cleaver made 37 saves in the win.

Levi Benson, with two goals, Hayden Paupanekis and Owen Folstrom provided the offence for Kelowna (17-39-4-2). Rhett Stoesser stopped 27-of-32 shots.

Tied at 3-3 entering the third period, Johnson scored at 4:16 before Price padded the Hurricanes' lead at 9:44. After Folstrom made it a one-goal game at 12:09, Smith and Edwards scored empty-netters at 18:31 and 19:45 to seal the victory.

---

COUGARS 4 WILD 3

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Lee Shurgot netted the game winner at 12:18 of the third period as the Prince George Cougars earned a 4-3 comeback victory over the Wenatchee Wild.

Bauer Dumanski, Viliam Kmec and Jett Lajoie provided the rest of the offence for Prince George (36-19-4-2), which scored three unanswered goals after being down 3-1.

Radoslav Dimitrov, Deagan McMillan and Miles Cooper scored for Wenatchee (21-32-7-1).

---

WHEAT KINGS 3 OIL KINGS 2

EDMONTON — Caleb Hadland scored the game-winning goal at 14:50 of the third period to lift the Brandon Wheat Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Nolan Flamand and Jordan Gavin, with the game-tying goal at 17:44 of the second, also contributed to the offence for Brandon (33-20-4-3).

Marshall Finnie and Kayden Stroeder scored for Edmonton (33-24-2-2).

---

BRONCOS 6 BLADES 3

SASKATOON — Carlin Dezainde led the way with two goals and two assists as the Swift Current Broncos came back to defeat the Saskatoon Blades 6-3.

Hunter Mayo, Parker Rondeau, Brady Birnie and Clarke Caswell also scored for Swift Current (32-25-1-1), which scored six unanswered goals after being in an 0-3 deficit.

Jack Kachkowski, Grayden Siepmann and Jordan Martin netted a goal apiece for Saskatoon (31-21-3-4).

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 BLAZERS 3

PORTLAND, Ore. — Joel Plante had a goal and an assist as the Portland Winterhawks edged the Kamloops Blazers 4-3.

Diego Buttazzoni, Josh Zakreski and Kayd Ruedig contributed a goal apiece for Portland (32-24-3-1), which was up 3-2 after the opening 20 minutes.

Jordan Keller, with two goals, and Emmitt Finnie replied for Kamloops (22-34-4-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2025.