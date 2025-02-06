BRANDON, Man. - Joby Baumuller scored twice as the Brandon Wheat Kings downed Wenatchee Wild 5-3 on Wednesday night in the Western Hockey League.

Nolan Flamand, Marcus Nguyen and Carter Klippenstein also scored for Brandon (25-16-6).

Wheat Kings netminder Carson Bjarnason stopped 34 of 36 shots.

Tye Spencer and Zane Saab replied for Wenatchee (18-27-4).

Wild goaltender Brendan Gee saved 31 of 35 shots.

HITMEN 3 RAIDERS 1

CALGARY — Oliver Tulk scored twice as the Calgary Hitmen defeated the Prince Albert Raiders.

Connor Hvidston also scored once for Calgary (31-13-5). Hitmen goaltender Daniel Hauser saved 27 of 28 shots.

Ethan Bibeau replied for Prince Albert (27-16-4). Raiders goaltender Max Hildebrand stopped 33 of 36 shots.

ROYALS 5 ROCKETS 2

VICTORIA — Teydon Trembecky had a goal and two assists as the Victoria Royals topped the Kelowna Rockets.

Hayden Moore, Brandon Lisowsky, Escalus Burlock and Kenta Isogai also scored for Victoria (29-14-5). Royals goaltender Johnny Hicks kicked out 31 of 33 shots.

Hiroki Gojsic and Jakub Stancl replied for Kelowna (16-27-5). Rockets netminder Jake Pilon saved 33 of 37 shots.

—

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.