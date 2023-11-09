KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Josh Davies scored a hat trick to lead the Portland Winterhawks to a 7-3 win over the Kamloops Blazers in Western Hockey League action on Wednesday night.

Davies, who also had an assist, is now up to 11 goals on the season.

Gabe Klassen had two goals and three assists and Luca Cagnoni produced a goal and four assists for Portland. Luke Schelter scored the seventh goal.

Netminder Jan Špunar backstopped the Winterhawks to a win with 20 saves.

Connor Levis, Logan Bairos and Shea Van Olm had the goals for Kamloops.

Blazers goaltender Dylan Ernst stopped 41 of 48 shots.

The Winterhawks are second in the Western Conference with an 11-4-1 record. The Blazers have the worst record in the league at 4-11-3.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

GIANTS 4 REBELS 3

VANCOUVER — Jaden Lipinski scored the game-winning goal at 7:25 of the third period as the Vancouver Giants edged the Red Deer Rebels.

Tyler Thorpe, Ty Halaburda and Colton Langkow also scored for Vancouver. Giants netminder Brett Mirwald made 32 saves.

Frantisek Formanek, Samuel Drancak and Talon Brigleyhad the goals for Red Deer. Rebels goaltender Rhett Stoesser stopped 25 shots.

RAIDERS 4 HURRICANES 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Justice Christensen had a goal and an assist as the Prince Albert Raiders defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Brayden Dube, Aiden Oiring and Ryder Ritchie also scored for Prince Albert. Raiders netminder Max Hildebrand stopped 23 shots.

Leo Braillard and Kooper Gizowski had the goals for Lethbridge. Hurricanes goaltender Harrison Meneghin made 27 saves.

WILD 5 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT — Evan Friesen scored twice as the Wenatchee Wild downed the Swift Current Broncos.

Briley Wood, Conor Geekie and Ty Fraser also scored for Wenatchee. Wild goaltender Daniel Hauser made 21 saves.

Tyson Laventure had the lone goal for Swift Current. Broncos netminder Reid Dyck stopped 27 shots.

BLADES 2 PATS 1

REGINA — Egor Sidorov scored in regulation before netting the shootout winner as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Regina Pats.

Blades goaltender Austin Elliott stopped 26 shots.

Jaxsin Vaughan had the goal for Regina. Pats netminder Ewan Huet made 38 saves.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.