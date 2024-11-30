KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Dylan Ernst stopped all 31 shots he faced as the Kamloops Blazers blanked the Regina Pats 6-0 in Western Hockey League action on Friday.

Nathan Behm scored twice for the Blazers (12-13-1), while Emmitt Finnie and Tommy Lafreniere each put up a goal and two assists.

Kai Matthew and Jordan Keller also found the back of the net for Kamloops side that went 2-for-8 on the power play and killed off four penalties.

Regina's Kelton Pyne allowed five goals on 21 shots before getting the hook midway through the second period. He was replaced by Ewan Huet, who made 20 saves in relief.

The Pats (6-14-4) have lost five in a row.

AMERICANS 4 WILD 3

WENATCHEE, WASH. -- Carter McAdams scored with 11 seconds left in the third period as Tri-City (18-5-1) topped Wenatchee 4-3. The Wild (8-12-4) fell behind 2-0 midway early in the second period, but rallied and temporarily levelled the score at 3-3 midway through the third.

SILVERTIPS 7 GIANTS 1

LANGLEY, B.C. -- Julius Miettinen put up two goals and an assist as Everett (20-3-3) thumped Vancouver 7-1. The Giants (10-9-4) went 0-for-4 on the power play and gave up two short-handed goals.

THUNDERBIRDS 3 ROYALS 2 (SO)

VICTORIA -- Nathan Pilling scored in the shootout, lifting Seattle (9-13-3) to a 3-2 win over Victoria (13-8-5). Owen Boucher and Arjun Bawa both scored for the Thunderbirds in regulation, while Scott Ratzlaff made 30 saves.

TIGERS 7 WHEAT KINGS 5

MEDICINE HAT, ALTA. -- Gavin McKenna contributed three assists as Medicine Hat (14-11-1) outlasted Brandon (11-7-4) for a 7-5 victory. Oasiz Wiesblatt, Markus Ruck, Ryder Ritchie, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll and Matthew Ward each had a goal and a helper for the Tigers.

REBELS 3 COUGARS 2

RED DEER, ALTA. -- Matthew Gard scored twice and Red Deer (11-10-3) handed Prince George (13-7-5) a 3-2 loss. It was a busy night in net for Rebels' goalie Peyton Shore, who stopped 38 of the 40 shots he faced.

HITMEN 4 OIL KINGS 2

CALGARY -- A 27-save performance from Anders Miller helped Calgary (12-7-4) double up Edmonton 4-2. The Hitmen are riding a five-game win streak, while the loss snapped the Oil Kings' (11-11-2) of three straight victories.

RAIDERS 6 BRONCOS 5

SWIFT CURRENT, SASK. -- Tomas Mrsic scored his third goal of the night with less than three minutes on the game clock as Prince Albert (10-8-3) edged Swift Current 6-5. Brady Birnie and Ty Coupland each had a goal and two assists for the Broncos (14-10-0).

BLADES 4 HURRICANES 1

SASKATOON -- Evan Gardner stopped 30 shots and Saskatoon (16-6-2) took a 4-1 victory over Lethbridge (12-9-2). The Hurricanes have lost five straight.

WINTERHAWKS 6 ROCKETS 4

PORTLAND, ORE. -- A hat trick from Josh Zakreski lifted Portland (13-9-2) to a 6-4 victory over Kelowna (10-10-3). It was a busy night in net for Winterhawks goalie Marek Schlenker, who stopped 41 of the 45 shots he faced.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.