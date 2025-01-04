LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Landon Hanson and Roan Woodward each scored twice, and Cole Miller and Parker Alcos chipped in with two assists apiece as the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-3 in Western Hockey League action on Friday.

Rylen Roersma, Cage Smith and Alcos also scored for the Oil Kings (19-14-1-1), who outshot the Hurricanes 35-19.

Trae Johnson scored twice for the Hurricanes (19-13-1-1), while Kash Andresen netted a single.

The Oil Kings led 3-1 after the first period and 4-3 heading into the third.

The Hurricanes went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Oil Kings were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Friday:

---

GIANTS 3 WILD 0

LANGLEY, B.C. — Burke Hood stopped all 27 shots he faced and Jaden Lipinski set up all of his team's goals as the Vancouver Giants blanked the visiting Wenatchee Wild 3-0.

Ryan Lin, Cameron Schmidt and Ty Halaburda scored for the Giants (18-14-4-0), who outshot the visitors 36-27.

Netminder Brendan Gee stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced in the Wild's (13-18-3-1) net.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 COUGARS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Hayden Pakkala's ninth goal of the season, scored at 15:17 of the second period, stood up as the winner as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds upset the Prince George Cougars 3-1.

Kazden Mathies and Sam Charko (empty-netter) also scored for the Thunderbirds (12-22-2-1), who were outshot 25-20.

Borya Valis scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (21-10-3-2), who trailed 2-0 heading into the third period.

---

ROYALS 2 SILVERTIPS 1 (OT)

VICTORIA, B.C. — Keaton Verhoeff scored at 1:34 of overtime to lift the Victoria Royals to a 2-1 win over the visiting Everett Silvertips.

Brayden Boehm also scored for the Royals (19-11-3-4), who outshot the visitors 36-24.

Carter Bear scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (28-5-3-1) at 13:10 of the third period to force the overtime.

---

ROCKETS 6 BLAZERS 4

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Andrew Cristall scored twice as the visiting Kelowna Rockets defeated the Kamloops Blazers 6-4.

Kalder Varga, Max Graham, Michael Cicek and Kayden Longley also scored for the Rockets (14-17-2-1), who were outshot 36-20.

Rockets netminder Rhett Stoesser kicked out 32 of the 36 shots he faced.

Nathan Behm scored twice for the Blazers (13-19-3-0), while Oren Shtrom and Emmitt Finnie netted singles.

---

RAIDERS 3 WARRIORS 2 (SO)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Ty Meunier scored the winner in the fifth round of the shootout as the visiting Prince Albert Raiders edged the Moose Jaw Warriors 3-2.

Lukas Dragicevic and Daxon Rudolph scored in regulation time for the Raiders (19-12-3-0), who outshot the Warriors 40-30.

Owen Berge and Riley Thorpe scored for the Warriors (10-21-3-2).

---

WHEAT KINGS 6 BLADES 2

SASKATOON, Sask. — Nolan Flamand and Dylan Ronald each scored twice as the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings beat the Saskatoon Blades 6-2.

Marcus Nguyen and Joby Baumuller also scored for the Wheat Kings (18-11-3-2), who outshot the hosts 35-25.

Grayden Siepmann and Tanner Scott scored for the East Division-leading Blades (20-12-2-2), who trailed 3-2 heading into the third period.

---

HITMEN 6 REBELS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Ethan Moore had a goal and assist as the visiting Calgary Hitmen defeated the Red Deer Rebels 6-2.

Kalem Parker, Sawyer Mayes, Carter Yakemchuk, Oliver Tulk and Dax Williams also scored for the Hitmen (20-11-3-1).

Carson Birnie and Jaxon Fuder scored for the Rebels (15-18-1-2), who were outshot 42-34.

---

AMERICANS 7 WINTERHAWKS 6 (SO)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Cruz Pavao scored the only goal of the three-round shootout and the Tri-City Americans edged the visiting Portland Winterhawks 7-6.

Jake Gudelj scored three goals for the Americans (20-11-2-1), while Savin Virk, Brandon Whynottand Carter MacAdams netted singles.

Diego Buttazzoni scored twice for the Winterhawks (21-13-2-1), while Kayd Ruedig, Ryan Miller, Tyson Jugnauthand Ryder Thompson netted singles.

---

BRONCOS 4 TIGERS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Luke Mistelbacher scored four goals to lead the Swift Current Broncos to a 4-1 win over the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers.

Ryan Gould and Carlin Dezainde each had two assists for the Broncos (19-16-0-1), who were outshot 29-23.

Bryce Pickford scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (21-15-2-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2025.