WHL roundup: Leslie tallies five points as Giants whip Silvertips

LANGLEY, B.C. - Mazden Leslie had two goals and three assists as the Vancouver Giants rebounded from a poor performance on Friday to outshine the visiting Everett Silvertips 6-2 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action at Langley Events Centre.

Maxim Muranov, Jaden Lipinski, Colton Roberts and Adam Titlbach also scored for the Giants, who lost 5-2 to the visiting Portland Winterhawks 24 hours earlier.

Zackary Shantz and Lukas Kaplan scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips, who earlier in the week became the first WHL team to clinch a playoff berth.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and the Giants led 2-1 after 40 minutes.

The Giants, who were outshot 39-31, went 3-for-5 on the power play, while the Silvertips were 0-for-6.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

ROYALS 5 CHIEFS 4 (OT)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Justin Kipkie scored a power-play goal at 3:17 of overtime to give the visiting Victoria Royals a 5-4 victory over the Spokane Chiefs.

Kenta Isogai had two goals and two assists for the B.C. Division-leading Royals (31-14-3-5), while Teydon Trembecky and Reggie Newman netted singles.

Berkly Catton had two goals and an assist for the Chiefs (34-16-1-0), who outshot the visitors 37-26. Brayden Crampton and Shea Van Olm each had a goal and two assists, while Andrew Cristall chipped in with three assists.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3

PORTLAND, Ore. — Coster Dunn's short-handed goal at 16:15 of the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds to a 4-3 win over the Portland Winterhawks.

Nathan Pilling, Matej Pekar and Radim Mrtka scored for the Thunderbirds (19-28-2-1), who were outshot 39-37.

Jordan Duguay scored twice for the Winterhawks (28-19-2-1), while Kyle Chyzowski netted a single.

---

OIL KINGS 6 WARRIORS 3

EDMONTON, Alta. — Adam Jecho scored twice and added an assist as the Edmonton Oil Kings beat the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3.

Miroslav Holinka, Cole Miller, Rylen Roersma and Ethan MacKenzie also scored for the Oil Kings (27-19-2-2), who outshot the Warriors 43-18.

Krzysztof Macias, Ethan Semeniuk and Pavel McKenzie scored for the Warriors (11-35-4-2), who were tied 2-2 heading into the third period.

---

AMERICANS 4 ROCKETS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Jake Sloan scored for goals and Savin Virk had four assists as the visiting Tri-City Americans defeated the Kelowna Rockets 4-2.

Sloan's final goal of the night for the Americans (25-21-4-1), his 22nd of the season, was scored into an empty net.

Hiroki Gojsic and Kayden Longley scored for the Rockets (16-29-4-1), who outshot the visitors 36-20.

---

HURRICANES 4 REBELS 0

RED DEER, Alta. — Leo Braillard and Braden Yager each had a goal and two assists, Koen Cleaver made 25 saves, and the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes blanked the Red Deer Rebels 4-0.

Brayden Edwards, and Carsen Adair also scored for the Hurricanes (32-16-1-1), who outshot the hosts 28-25.

Netminder Chase Wutzke made 24 saves for the Rebels (19-26-4-2), who trailed 2-0 after the first period. The second period was scoreless.

---

COUGARS 3 BLAZERS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The visiting Prince George Cougars scored three times in the first period and then hung on to beat the Kamloops Blazers 3-2.

Matteo Danis, Riley Heidt and Patrick Sopiarz scored for the Cougars (30-15-4-2), who were outshot 33-31. Aiden Foster chipped in with two assists.

Kalan Anderlini and Jordan Keller scored for the Blazers (18-28-4-0).

---

BLADES 5 PATS 3

SASKATOON, Sask. — Hayden Harsanyi and Tanner Scott each scored twice as the Saskatoon Blades beat the visiting Regina Pats 5-3.

Kazden Mathies also scored for the Blades (27-16-3-3), who outshot the visitors 30-27.

Ashton Brown, Caden Brown and Reese Hamilton scored for the Pats (14-30-4-2), who trailed 3-1 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third.

---

RAIDERS 5 TIGERS 4 (OT)

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Lukas Dragicevic scored 44 seconds into overtime as the visiting Prince Albert Raiders edged the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-4.

Niall Crocker scored twice for the East Division-leading Raiders (28-17-3-1), while Rilen Kovacevic and Tomas Mrsic netted singles.

Liam Ruck, Misha Volotovskii, Mathew Ward and Ryder Ritchie scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (33-16-3-1), who outshot the visitors 33-22.

---

BRONCOS 2 WILD 1 (OT)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Carlin Dezainde scored with 43 seconds left in overtime to give the Swift Current Broncos a 2-1 victory over the visiting Wenatchee Wild.

Rylan Gould also scored for the Broncos (27-20-1-1), while Luke Mistelbacher chipped in with two assists.

Tye Spencer scored for the Wild (18-28-4-1), who were outshot 34-20.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2025.