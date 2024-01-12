EDMONTON — Marshall Finnie knocked in the game-winning goal at 18:56 in the third period as the Oil Kings edged the Americans.

Gavin Hodnett scored twice while Ty Nash, Marshall Finnie, Roan Woodward and Cole Miller scored once for Edmonton.

Oil Kings netminder Kolby Hay stopped 33 of 38 shots.

Parker Bell scored three goals while Jackson Smith and Nick Anisimovicz scored once for Tri-City.

Americans netminder Lukas Matecha stopped 14 of 19 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.