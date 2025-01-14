PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — The visiting Portland Winterhawks outshot the Prince Albert Raiders 41-24 on Tuesday night, but came up on the short end of a 5-4 Western Hockey League decision.

Netminder Max Hildebrand stopped 37 of 41 shots directed at the Raiders' net to record the victory.

Rilen Kovacevic, Riley Boychuk, Niall Crocker, Brayden Dube and Aiden Oiring scored for the Raiders (21-15-3-0), who led 2-0 after the first period and 5-3 heading into the third.

Josh Zakreski scored twice for the Winterhawks (23-15-2-1), while Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski netted singles. Jugnauth also chipped in with two assists.

The Raiders went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Winterhawks were 1-for-3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2025.