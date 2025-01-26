KELOWNA, B.C. - Mazden Leslie scored two power-play goals, Colton Roberts had two assists, and the visiting Vancouver Giants edged the Kelowna Rockets 6-4 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at Prospera Place.

Ty Halaburda, Tyler Thorpe, Connor Levis and Ryan Lin (empty-netter) also scored for the Giants (23-17-5-0), who outshot the hosts 34-30.

Hayden Paupanekis had two goals and an assist for the Rockets (16-22-4-1), who went into the third period tied 3-3. Dawson Gerwing and Hiroki Gojsic also scored for the Rockets.

The Giants went 4-for-8 on the power play, while the Rockets were 2-for-2.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

PATS 3 RAIDERS 2 (SO)

REGINA, Sask. — The Regina Pats spotted the visiting Prince Albert Raiders a 2-0 lead, but rallied in the third period and shootout to post a 3-2 victory.

The Pats scored three times in the three-round shootout, while the Raiders scored twice.

Keets Fawcett and Cameron Kuzma scored in regulation time for the Pats (13-26-4-2), who outshot the visitors 32-20.

Brayden Dube and Lukas Dragicevic scored for the East Division-leading Raiders (24-15-3-1), who took a 1-0 lead into the third period.

—

BLAZERS 5 COUGARS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Oren Shtrom scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Kamloops Blazers surprised the Prince George Cougars 5-2.

Beau Courtney, Tommy Lafreniere and Nathan Behm also scored for the Blazers (17-24-3-0), who trail the Cougars by 18 points in the B.C. Division standings.

Koehn Ziemmer and Borya Valis scored for the Cougars (25-15-3-2), who outshot the visitors 32-23.

---

HITMEN 3 HURRICANES 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Hunter Aura scored the game-winning goal as the visiting Calgary Hitmen edged the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2.

Ben Kindel and Carson Wetsch also scored for the Hitmen (27-12-3-2), who were outshot 24-23.

Logan Wormald and Brayden Edwards scored for the Hurricanes (28-15-1-1).

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 WILD 2

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Diego Buttazzoni scored twice as the visiting Portland Winterhawks defeated the Wenatchee Wild 5-2.

Ryan Miller, Alex Weiermair and Kyle Chyzowski also scored for the Winterhawks (27-16-2-1), who were outshot 41-40.

Shaun Rios and Miles Cooper scored for the Wild (17-23-3-1).

---

REBELS 5 WARRIORS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Jhett Larson and Beckett Hamilton each had a goal and assist and the Red Deer Rebels whipped the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 5-1.

Derek Thurston, Matthew Gard and Brett Calhoon also scored for the Rebels (16-23-4-2), who outshot the visitors 40-22.

Ethan Semeniuk scored a power-play goal for the Warriors (10-30-4-2) with 10 seconds left in the game.

---

TIGERS 3 AMERICANS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Mathew Ward scored the winning goal, Gavin McKenna had two assists and the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers edged the Tri-City Americans 3-1.

Bryce Pickford and Oasiz Wiesblatt also scored for the Tigers (30-15-2-0), who outshot the hosts 32-22.

Jake Sloan scored for the Americans (22-18-3-1).

---

BRONCOS 5 ROYALS 4 (SO)

VICTORIA, B.C. — Trae Wilke scored in the fourth round of the shootout as the visiting Swift Current Broncos edged the Victoria Royals 5-4.

Rylan Gould scored twice in regulation time for the Broncos (23-18-1-1), while Carlin Dezainde and Wilke netted singles.

Brayden Behm, Brandon Lisowsky, Teydon Trembecky and Reggie Newman scored for the B.C. Division-leading Royals (25-13-3-5), who outshot the visitors 39-38.

---

SILVERTIPS 6 THUNDERBIRDS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Tarin Smith had two goals and two assists as the Everett Silvertips crushed the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 6-1.

Carter Bear, Jesse Heslop, Shea Busch and Kaden Hammell also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (33-6-4-3), who outshot the visitors 47-33.

Matej Pekar scored for the Thunderbirds (16-27-2-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.