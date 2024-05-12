PORTLAND, Ore. — The Moose Jaw Warriors are heading home with two of their season's biggest wins.

Jagger Firkus scored twice and added an assist as the Warriors defeated the Portland Winterhawks 5-1 on Saturday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Hockey League's Championship Final.

The next two games in the best-of-seven series will be played at Moose Jaw Events Centre. A third, if necessary, will also be played in the Saskatchewan city.

Atley Calvert, Pavel McKenzie and Brayden Yager also scored for the Warriors, who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third. Martin Rysavy chipped in with two assists.

Nate Danielson scored for the Winterhawks, who lost Friday's opener 3-2.

The Winterhawks outshot the Warriors 37-27. Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play.

Games 3 is Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2024.