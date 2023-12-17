WHL roundup: Muranov helps Hitmen knock off Broncos

CALGARY — Maxim Muranov scored once and added two assists, Calgary scored four goals in the first period, and the Hitmen coasted to a 7-4 victory over the visiting Swift Current Broncos in Western Hockey League action on Sunday.

Oliver Tulk, Sean Tschigerl, Wyatt Pisarczyk, Carson Wetsch, Keets Fawcett and David Adaszynski also scored for the Hitmen (13-15-3-1), who outshot the Broncos 40-36.

Maddix McCagherty, Tyson Laventure, Connor Hvidston and Zach Turner scored for the Broncos (16-14-1-2), who trailed 4-2 after the first period and 5-4 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

OIL KINGS 3 PATS 2 (OT)

EDMONTON, Alta. — Marshall Finnie scored at 4:14 of overtime as the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the visiting Regina Pats 3-2.

Nathan Pilling and Joe Iginla also scored for the Oil Kings (9-20-0-1), who were outshot 35-30 at Rogers Place.

Jaxsin Vaughan and Borya Valis scored for the Pats (13-16-2-2).

---

WILD 6 SILVERTIPS 1

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Briley Wood scored three times as the Wenatchee Wild blitzed the visiting Everett Silvertips 6-1.

Hayden Moore, Kenta Isogai and Luka Shcherbyna also scored for the Wild (21-11-3-0), who led 3-1 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

Julius Miettinen scored for the Silvertips (21-13-1-1), who outshot the Wild 36-31.

With the win, the Wild move back into first place in the U.S. Division, one point ahead of the Silvertips.

---

GIANTS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 1

LANGLEY, B.C. — Ty Halaburda had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Giants finished a busy and physically demanding weekend with a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Colton Roberts and Jaden Lipinski also scored for the Giants (13-18-2-0), who beat the Thunderbirds 2-1 in overtime on Friday in Seattle, got whipped 9-2 on Saturday night by the visiting Prince George Cougars, and then edged the T-Birds in the second leg of the weekend home-and-home series.

Antonio Martorana scored for the Thunderbirds (12-15-2-0), who were outshot 36-25 at Langley Events Centre.

