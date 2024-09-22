REGINA — Nicholas Johnson scored a natural hat trick to break open a tight game and lead the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings to a 5-1 Western Hockey League victory over the Regina Pats on Saturday night.

Easton Odut and Nolan Flamand also scored for the Wheat Kings, who scored twice on the power play. The visitors led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.

Tye Spencer scored for the Pats, who were outshot 42-25 at the Brandt Centre.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

GIANTS 4 SILVERTIPS 3

EVERETT, Wash. — Cameron Schmidt's second goal of the game, scored at 17:45 of the second period, proved to be the difference as the visiting Vancouver Giants edged the Everett Silvertips 4-3.

Jakob Oreskovic and Aaron Obobaifo also scored for the Giants, whose netminder Burke Hood stopped 37 of 40 shots.

Julien Maze, Carter Bear and Tyler MacKenzie scored for the Silvertips.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 ROCKETS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Tyson Yaremko scored twice as the visiting Portland Winterhawks grounded the Kelowna Rockets 5-3.

Reed Brown, Diego Buttazzoni and Carsyn Dyck also scored for the Winterhawks.

Levi Benson, Ethan Mittelsteadt and Owen Folstrom scored for the Rockets.

---

RAIDERS 6 WARRIORS 4

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Oli Chenier scored twice as the visiting Prince Albert Raiders defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 6-4.

Doogan Pederson, Harrison Lodewyk, Ty Meunier and Ethan Bibeau also scored for the Raiders.

Aiden Ziprick, Owen Berge, Pavel McKenzie and Brayden Schuurman scored for the Warriors.

---

WILD 7 THUNDERBIRDS 1

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Maddix McCagherty scored three goals as the Wenatchee Wild whipped the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 7-1.

Miles Cooper, Luka Shcherbyna, Kenta Isogai and Caelan Joudrey also scored for the Wild.

Kaleb Hartmann scored once for the Thunderbirds.

---

HURRICANES 2 REBELS 1 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Logan Wormald scored at 2:51 of overtime to give the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes a 2-1 win over the Red Deer Rebels.

Hayden Pakkala also scored for the Hurricanes.

Matteo Fabrizi scored for the Rebels.

---

TIGERS 4 OIL KINGS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll had a goal and assist as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings 4-2.

Matt Paranych, Markus Ruck and Liam Ruck also scored for the Tigers.

Lukas Sawchyn and Joe Iginla scored for the Oil Kings.

---

COUGARS 3 CHIEFS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Carlin Dezainde had a goal and an assist as the Prince George Cougars downed the visiting Spokane Chiefs 3-1.

Matteo Danis and Jett Lajoie also scored for the Cougars.

Mathis Preston scored for the Chiefs.

---

AMERICANS 5 ROYALS 4 (OT)

VICTORIA, B.C. — Gavin Garland's goal at 1:14 of overtime lifted the visiting Tri-City Americans to a 5-4 win over the Victoria Royals.

Kale Margolis, Cash Koch, Cruz Pavao and Jake Sloan also scored for the Americans.

Escalus Burlock, Tanner Scott, Logan Pickford and Keaton Verhoeff scored for the Royals, who were outshot 50-24.

---

BLADES 9 BRONCOS 3

SASKATOON, Sask. — Brayden Klimpke and Ben Riche each scored twice as the Saskatoon Blades whipped the visiting Swift Current Broncos 9-3.

Misha Volotovskii, Tyler Parr, William James, Colten Worthington and Cooper Williams also scored for the Blades.

Ty Coupland, Rylan Gould and Peyton Kettles scored for the Broncos.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2024.