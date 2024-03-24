WHL roundup: Oil Kings drill visiting Rebels

EDMONTON — Marc Lajoie scored twice and Skyler Bruce had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oil Kings defeated the visiting Red Deer Rebels 6-3 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday.

Roan Woodward, Gavin Hodnett and Marshall Finnie also scored for the Oil Kings (27-37-3-1), who were outshot 28-18 at Rogers Place.

Jhett Larson, Kai Uchacz and Ollie Josephson scored for the Rebels (33-26-3-6), who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

SILVERTIPS 4 AMERICANS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Andrew Petruk scored twice and added an assist as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Tri-City Americans 4-2.

Will Jamieson and Kaden Hammell also scored for the Silvertips (45-18-2-3), who outshot the visitors 33-31.

Jake Gudelj and Carter MacAdams scored for the Americans (23-42-2-1).

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 3 (SO)

SEATTLE, Wash. — Portland's Kyle Chyzowski was the only one to score in a three-round shootout as the visiting Winterhawks recorded a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Diego Buttazzoni, James Stefan and Carter Sotheran scored in regulation for the U.S. Division-clinching Winterhawks (48-15-4-1), who outshot the T-Birds 44-32.

Nathan Pilling, Jeremy Hanzel and Jordan Gustafson scored for the Thunderbirds (27-38-2-1), who scored two of their goals on the power play.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2024.