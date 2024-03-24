WHL roundup: Tulk paces Hitmen to win over Broncos
CALGARY — Oliver Tulk scored two goals and added two assists, while teammate Reese Hamilton had a goal and four assists as the Calgary Hitmen knocked off the visiting Swift Current Broncos 6-3 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Keets Fawcett, Connor Dale and Carter Yakemchuk also scored for the Hitmen (28-31-8-1), who outshot the Broncos 37-24.
Conor Geekie, Clarke Caswell and Dawson Gerwing scored for the Central Division-leading Broncos (40-22-4-2), who led 2-0 after the first period, but trailed 5-2 heading into the third.
Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:
---
HURRICANES 4 TIGERS 3 (OT)
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Noah Chadwick scored at 1:54 of overtime to lift the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes to a 4-3 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers.
Dylan Sydor scored twice for the Hurricanes (33-28-7-0), while Carter Dereniwsky added a single.
Gavin McKenna scored twice for the Tigers (27-23-6-2), and Oasiz Wiesblatt netted a single.
---
BLADES 5 RAIDERS 0
SASKATOON, Sask. — Evan Gardner stopped 27 shots to earn the shutout as the Saskatoon Blades blanked the visiting Prince Albert Raiders 5-0.
Easton Armstrong, Fraser Minten, Rowan Calvert, Trevor Wong and Egor Sidorov scored for the East Division-leading Blades (50-13-2-3).
Netminder Nathan Preston saved 22 of 27 shots for the Raiders (31-32-2-3).
---
COUGARS 5 BLAZERS 2
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Riley Heidt scored three goals as the Prince George Cougars beat the visiting Kamloops Blazers 5-2.
Borya Valis and Ondrej Becher also scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (49-15-1-3), who outshot the Cougars 39-29.
Ashton Ferster scored both goals for the Blazers (20-42-3-3).
---
SILVERTIPS 6 WILD 2
EVERETT, Wash. — Austin Roest scored twice as the Everett Silvertips defeated the visiting Wenatchee Wild 6-2.
Ben Hemmerling, Lukas Kaplan, Julius Miettinen and Parker Berge also scored for the Silvertips (44-18-2-3).
Miles Cooper and Briley Wood scored for the Wild (34-30-4-0).
---
WARRIORS 11 PATS 1
MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jagger Firkus and Martin Rysavy each scored three goals as the Moose Jaw Warriors blitzed the visiting Regina Pats 11-1.
Matthew Savoie, Vojtech Port, Aiden Ziprick, Pavel McKenzie and Atley Calvert also scored for the Warriors (44-21-0-3).
Braxton Whitehead scored for the Pats (22-40-4-2).
---
OIL KINGS 7 REBELS 3
RED DEER, Alta. — Adam Jecho scored twice as the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings beat the Red Deer Rebels 7-3.
Gracyn Sawchyn, Gavin Hodnett, Marshall Finnie, Skyler Bruce and Smyth Rebman also scored for the Oil Kings (26-37-3-1).
Jeramiah Roberts scored twice for the Rebels (33-25-3-6), while Mats Lindgren added a single.
---
WINTERHAWKS 7 THUNDERBIRDS 4
PORTLAND, Ore. — Luca Cagnoni scored twice as the Portland Winterhawks defeated the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 7-4.
Tyson Yaremko, James Stefan, Diego Buttazzoni, Marek Alscher and Jack O'Brien also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Winterhawks (47-15-4-1).
Jeremy Hanzel, Simon Lovsin, Jordan Gustafson and Kazden Mathies scored for the Thunderbirds (23-41-2-1).
---
CHIEFS 6 AMERICANS 3
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Berkly Catton and Mathis Preston each scored twice to lead the visiting Spokane Chiefs to a 6-3 victory over the Tri-City Americans.
Shea Van Olm and Conner Roulette also scored for the Chiefs (30-32-5-1), who outshot the Americans 34-33.
Lukas Dragicevic, Nick Anisimovicz and Cruz Pavao scored for the Americans (23-41-2-1).
---
ROCKETS 5 GIANTS 2
KELOWNA, B.C. — Max Graham and Ethan Neutens each scored twice as the Kelowna Rockets beat the visiting Vancouver Giants 5-2.
Michael Cicek also scored for the Rockets (33-30-4-1), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.
Tyson Zimmer and Jaden Lipinski scored for the Giants (32-32-4-0), who were outshot 46-27.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024.