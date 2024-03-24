CALGARY — Oliver Tulk scored two goals and added two assists, while teammate Reese Hamilton had a goal and four assists as the Calgary Hitmen knocked off the visiting Swift Current Broncos 6-3 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Keets Fawcett, Connor Dale and Carter Yakemchuk also scored for the Hitmen (28-31-8-1), who outshot the Broncos 37-24.

Conor Geekie, Clarke Caswell and Dawson Gerwing scored for the Central Division-leading Broncos (40-22-4-2), who led 2-0 after the first period, but trailed 5-2 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

HURRICANES 4 TIGERS 3 (OT)

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Noah Chadwick scored at 1:54 of overtime to lift the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes to a 4-3 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Dylan Sydor scored twice for the Hurricanes (33-28-7-0), while Carter Dereniwsky added a single.

Gavin McKenna scored twice for the Tigers (27-23-6-2), and Oasiz Wiesblatt netted a single.

---

BLADES 5 RAIDERS 0

SASKATOON, Sask. — Evan Gardner stopped 27 shots to earn the shutout as the Saskatoon Blades blanked the visiting Prince Albert Raiders 5-0.

Easton Armstrong, Fraser Minten, Rowan Calvert, Trevor Wong and Egor Sidorov scored for the East Division-leading Blades (50-13-2-3).

Netminder Nathan Preston saved 22 of 27 shots for the Raiders (31-32-2-3).

---

COUGARS 5 BLAZERS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Riley Heidt scored three goals as the Prince George Cougars beat the visiting Kamloops Blazers 5-2.

Borya Valis and Ondrej Becher also scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (49-15-1-3), who outshot the Cougars 39-29.

Ashton Ferster scored both goals for the Blazers (20-42-3-3).

---

SILVERTIPS 6 WILD 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Austin Roest scored twice as the Everett Silvertips defeated the visiting Wenatchee Wild 6-2.

Ben Hemmerling, Lukas Kaplan, Julius Miettinen and Parker Berge also scored for the Silvertips (44-18-2-3).

Miles Cooper and Briley Wood scored for the Wild (34-30-4-0).

---

WARRIORS 11 PATS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jagger Firkus and Martin Rysavy each scored three goals as the Moose Jaw Warriors blitzed the visiting Regina Pats 11-1.

Matthew Savoie, Vojtech Port, Aiden Ziprick, Pavel McKenzie and Atley Calvert also scored for the Warriors (44-21-0-3).

Braxton Whitehead scored for the Pats (22-40-4-2).

---

OIL KINGS 7 REBELS 3

RED DEER, Alta. — Adam Jecho scored twice as the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings beat the Red Deer Rebels 7-3.

Gracyn Sawchyn, Gavin Hodnett, Marshall Finnie, Skyler Bruce and Smyth Rebman also scored for the Oil Kings (26-37-3-1).

Jeramiah Roberts scored twice for the Rebels (33-25-3-6), while Mats Lindgren added a single.

---

WINTERHAWKS 7 THUNDERBIRDS 4

PORTLAND, Ore. — Luca Cagnoni scored twice as the Portland Winterhawks defeated the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 7-4.

Tyson Yaremko, James Stefan, Diego Buttazzoni, Marek Alscher and Jack O'Brien also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Winterhawks (47-15-4-1).

Jeremy Hanzel, Simon Lovsin, Jordan Gustafson and Kazden Mathies scored for the Thunderbirds (23-41-2-1).

---

CHIEFS 6 AMERICANS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Berkly Catton and Mathis Preston each scored twice to lead the visiting Spokane Chiefs to a 6-3 victory over the Tri-City Americans.

Shea Van Olm and Conner Roulette also scored for the Chiefs (30-32-5-1), who outshot the Americans 34-33.

Lukas Dragicevic, Nick Anisimovicz and Cruz Pavao scored for the Americans (23-41-2-1).

---

ROCKETS 5 GIANTS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Max Graham and Ethan Neutens each scored twice as the Kelowna Rockets beat the visiting Vancouver Giants 5-2.

Michael Cicek also scored for the Rockets (33-30-4-1), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

Tyson Zimmer and Jaden Lipinski scored for the Giants (32-32-4-0), who were outshot 46-27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024.