CALGARY — Oliver Tulk's hat trick spurred the Calgary Hitmen to a 5-1 win over the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League on Wednesday.

Axel Hurtig and David Adaszynski also scored for Calgary (21-11-3-1) while goaltender Anders Miller repelled 23 of 24 shots for the win.

Ben Kindel had an assist for a Hitmen point streak record of 21 games. Pavel Brendl set the previous mark of 20 games in 1998-99 season.

Warriors goalie Matthew Hutchison made 48 saves and Aiden Ziprick scored for Moose Jaw (10-23-3-2).

OIL KINGS 4 BLADES 2

EDMONTON - Florida Panthers draft pick Gracyn Sawchyn led the host Oil Kings to victory with a goal and three assists.

Edmonton (20-14-1-2) also got goals from Lukas Sawchyn, Gavin Hodnett and Roan Woodward. Goalie Alex Worthington stopped 26 of 28 shots.

Cooper Williams and Hayden Harsanyi were goal scorers for Saskatoon (22-12-2-2) atop of the WHL's Eastern Conference. Blades goaltender Ethan McCallum made 32 saves.

TIGERS 7 RAIDERS 4

MEDICINE HAT, Alta.— Kadon McCann scored twice and Gavin McKenna had a goal and an assist for the host Tigers.

Jonas Woo, Ryder Ritchie, Bryce Pickford and Hunter St. Martin also scored for Medicine Hat (22-15-2-0). Goaltender Jordan Switzer made 20 saves for the win.

Justice Christensen scored twice and Lukas Dragicevic and Riley Boychuk each once for Prince Albert (19-13-3-0).

Raiders starter Max Hildebrand stopped 18 of 24 shots before he was replaced by Dimitri Fortin, who stopped all 19 shots he faced.

COUGARS 6 GIANTS 5

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Ben Riche scored the game winner for Prince George with 43 seconds remaining in the third period.

Viliam Kmec had two goals and Riley Heidt, Terik Parascak and Corbin Vaughan each had one for Prince George (24-10-3-2). Cougars goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen stopped 26 shots.

Vancouver (19-16-4-0) got two goals from Maxim Muranov with Tyus Sparks, Jaden Lipinski and Mazden Leslie each contributing one in a losing cause. Giants goalie Brady Smith made 28 saves.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2025.