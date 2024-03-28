SASKATOON — The underdog Prince Albert Raiders spotted the Saskatoon Blades a 2-0 lead on Thursday then stormed back to register a 4-3 victory in the opening game of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Ryder Ritchie had a goal and assist for the visitors, who were outshot 44-20 at SaskTel Centre in the first game of the best-of-seven series.

Aiden Oiring, Easton Kovacs and Niall Crocker also scored for the Raiders, who trailed 1-0 after the first period but led 3-2 heading into the third.

Egor Sidorov scored twice for the Blades, while Alexander Suzdalev added a single. The Blades went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Raiders were 2-for-3.

Game 2 in the series is Friday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.