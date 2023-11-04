REGINA — Sam Oremba and Borya Valis each scored twice as the Regina Pats whipped the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 6-1 in Western Hockey League action Friday night at the Brandt Centre.

Zane Rowan and Parker Berge also scored for the Pat (9-7-1-0), who led 3-0 after the first period and 6-0 heading into the third. Berge chipped in with two assists for the Pats.

Quinn Mantel scored a third-period goal for the Wheat Kings (7-7-3-1), who outshot the Pats 34-21 in an East Division battle.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

OIL KINGS 7 WARRIORS 5

EDMONTON, Alta. — Skyler Bruce scored three goals as the Edmonton Oil Kings knocked off the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 7-5.

Cole Miller, Marc Lajoie, Rilen Kovacevic and Marshall Finnie also scored the Oil Kings (5-9-0-1).

Brayden Yager scored twice for the East Division-leading Warriors (10-7-0-0), while Martin Rysavy, Pavel McKenzie and Jagger Firkus netted singles.

---

SILVERTIPS 6 HITMEN 4

CALGARY, Alta. — Austin Roest and Carter Bear each scored twice as the visiting Everett Silvertips defeated the Calgary Hitmen 6-4.

Eric Jamieson and Jesse Heslop also scored for the Silvertips (9-5-1-0).

Carter Yakemchuk scored twice for the Hitmen (6-8-2-0), while Sean Tschigerl and Tyson Greenway netted singles.

---

HURRICANES 4 TIGERS 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Tyson Zimmer scored at 1:30 of overtime to give the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes a 4-3 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Brayden Edwards, Leo Braillard and Noah Chadwick also scored for the Hurricanes (9-6-2-0) in a battle of Central Division leaders.

Reid Andresen, Tyler MacKenzie and Oasiz Wiesblatt scored for the Tigers (9-5-2-0).

---

BLADES 5 COUGARS 3

SASKATOON, Sask. — Rowan Calvert scored a goal and added an assist as the Saskatoon Blades edged the visiting Prince George Cougars 5-3.

Misha Volotovskii, Tyler Parr, Charlie Wright and Egor Sidorov also scored for the Blades (10-5-0-0).

Viliam Kmec, Riley Heidt and Oren Shtrom scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (11-5-0-0).

---

BRONCOS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3 (SO)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Rylan Gould's goal in the fifth round of a shootout gave the Swift Current Broncos a 4-3 victory over the visiting Portland Winterhawks.

Josh Filmon, Luke Mistelbacher and Brady Birnie scored in regulation time for the Broncos (8-7-1-0).

Josh Zakreski, Josh Davies and Nicholas Johnson scored for the U.S. Division-leading Winterhawks (9-4-0-1).

---

WILD 3 GIANTS 2

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Rodzers Bukarts scored two goals, including the winner at 8:16 of the third period, as the Wenatchee Wild edged the visiting Vancouver Giants 3-2.

Conor Geekie also scored for the Wild (9-61-0).

Ty Halaburda and Aaron Obobaifo scored for the Giants (5-8-1-0), who were outshot 42-20.

---

ROYALS 2 ROCKETS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — The visiting Victoria Royals scored two second-period goals then hung on for a 2-1 victory over the Kelowna Rockets.

Tanner Scott and Logan Pickford scored for the Royals (8-6-0-1).

Andrew Cristall, with his 11th goal of the season, scored for the Rockets (7-7-1-0).

---

BLAZERS 4 REBELS 3 (SO)

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Max Sullivan's goal in the ninth round of the shootout was the winner as the Kamloops Blazers defeated the visiting Red Deer Rebels 4-3.

Harrison Brunicke, Ashton Ferster and Dylan Sydor scored in regulation time for the Blazers (4-10-2-0).

Kai Uchacz scored twice for the Rebels (5-7-0-2), while Samuel Drancak added a single.

---

CHIEFS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 2 (OT)

SEATTLE, Wash. — Conner Roulette scored at 1:13 of overtime to give the visiting Spokane Chiefs a 3-2 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Berkly Catton scored twice for the Chiefs (6-5-2-0), while Roulette chipped in with two assists.

Antonio Martorana and Kaleb Hartmann scored for the Thunderbirds (7-4-1-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.