WHL roundup: Pats jump out to early lead, plow past Wheat Kings
REGINA — Sam Oremba and Borya Valis each scored twice as the Regina Pats whipped the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 6-1 in Western Hockey League action Friday night at the Brandt Centre.
Zane Rowan and Parker Berge also scored for the Pat (9-7-1-0), who led 3-0 after the first period and 6-0 heading into the third. Berge chipped in with two assists for the Pats.
Quinn Mantel scored a third-period goal for the Wheat Kings (7-7-3-1), who outshot the Pats 34-21 in an East Division battle.
Elsewhere in the WHL:
---
OIL KINGS 7 WARRIORS 5
EDMONTON, Alta. — Skyler Bruce scored three goals as the Edmonton Oil Kings knocked off the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 7-5.
Cole Miller, Marc Lajoie, Rilen Kovacevic and Marshall Finnie also scored the Oil Kings (5-9-0-1).
Brayden Yager scored twice for the East Division-leading Warriors (10-7-0-0), while Martin Rysavy, Pavel McKenzie and Jagger Firkus netted singles.
---
SILVERTIPS 6 HITMEN 4
CALGARY, Alta. — Austin Roest and Carter Bear each scored twice as the visiting Everett Silvertips defeated the Calgary Hitmen 6-4.
Eric Jamieson and Jesse Heslop also scored for the Silvertips (9-5-1-0).
Carter Yakemchuk scored twice for the Hitmen (6-8-2-0), while Sean Tschigerl and Tyson Greenway netted singles.
---
HURRICANES 4 TIGERS 3
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Tyson Zimmer scored at 1:30 of overtime to give the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes a 4-3 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers.
Brayden Edwards, Leo Braillard and Noah Chadwick also scored for the Hurricanes (9-6-2-0) in a battle of Central Division leaders.
Reid Andresen, Tyler MacKenzie and Oasiz Wiesblatt scored for the Tigers (9-5-2-0).
---
BLADES 5 COUGARS 3
SASKATOON, Sask. — Rowan Calvert scored a goal and added an assist as the Saskatoon Blades edged the visiting Prince George Cougars 5-3.
Misha Volotovskii, Tyler Parr, Charlie Wright and Egor Sidorov also scored for the Blades (10-5-0-0).
Viliam Kmec, Riley Heidt and Oren Shtrom scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (11-5-0-0).
---
BRONCOS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3 (SO)
SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Rylan Gould's goal in the fifth round of a shootout gave the Swift Current Broncos a 4-3 victory over the visiting Portland Winterhawks.
Josh Filmon, Luke Mistelbacher and Brady Birnie scored in regulation time for the Broncos (8-7-1-0).
Josh Zakreski, Josh Davies and Nicholas Johnson scored for the U.S. Division-leading Winterhawks (9-4-0-1).
---
WILD 3 GIANTS 2
WENATCHEE, Wash. — Rodzers Bukarts scored two goals, including the winner at 8:16 of the third period, as the Wenatchee Wild edged the visiting Vancouver Giants 3-2.
Conor Geekie also scored for the Wild (9-61-0).
Ty Halaburda and Aaron Obobaifo scored for the Giants (5-8-1-0), who were outshot 42-20.
---
ROYALS 2 ROCKETS 1
KELOWNA, B.C. — The visiting Victoria Royals scored two second-period goals then hung on for a 2-1 victory over the Kelowna Rockets.
Tanner Scott and Logan Pickford scored for the Royals (8-6-0-1).
Andrew Cristall, with his 11th goal of the season, scored for the Rockets (7-7-1-0).
---
BLAZERS 4 REBELS 3 (SO)
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Max Sullivan's goal in the ninth round of the shootout was the winner as the Kamloops Blazers defeated the visiting Red Deer Rebels 4-3.
Harrison Brunicke, Ashton Ferster and Dylan Sydor scored in regulation time for the Blazers (4-10-2-0).
Kai Uchacz scored twice for the Rebels (5-7-0-2), while Samuel Drancak added a single.
---
CHIEFS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 2 (OT)
SEATTLE, Wash. — Conner Roulette scored at 1:13 of overtime to give the visiting Spokane Chiefs a 3-2 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds.
Berkly Catton scored twice for the Chiefs (6-5-2-0), while Roulette chipped in with two assists.
Antonio Martorana and Kaleb Hartmann scored for the Thunderbirds (7-4-1-0).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.