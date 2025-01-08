PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Riley Heidt had a goal and two assists and the Prince George Cougars edged the visiting Vancouver Giants 4-2 in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday night at the CN Centre.

Borya Valis, Jett Lajoie and Viliam Kmec (empty-netter) also scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (23-10-3-2), who entered the game with eight wins in their last 10 outings.

Cameron Schmidt and Mazden Leslie scored for the improving Giants (19-15-4-0), who had won seven of their last 10 entering the provincial rivalry. Schmidt also added an assist.

The Cougars, who outshot the Giants 30-28, went 0-for-3 on the power play, while the visitors were 1-for-2.

Giants' netminder Burke Hood, who entered the game coming off back-to-back shutouts, stopped 25 of 28 shots.

The teams will play again Wednesday in Prince George.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Tuesday:

---

HURRICANES 6 WARRIORS 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Logan McCutcheon scored two goals and added an assist to lift the Lethbridge Hurricanes to a 6-2 win over the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors.

Tristen Doyle, Cameron Norrie, Logan Wormald and Vojtech Port also scored for the Hurricanes (21-14-1-1), who outshot the Warriors 43-29.

Ethan Semeniuk and Ethan Hughes scored for the Warriors (10-23-3-2), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 5-2 heading into the third.

The Hurricanes went 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Warriors were 1-for-3.

---

BLADES 3 REBELS 2 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Tyler Parr's second goal of the game, scored 43 seconds into overtime, lifted the visiting Saskatoon Blades to a 3-2 victory over the Red Deer Rebels.

Zach Olsen also scored for the East Division-leading Blades (22-12-2-2), who trailed 1-0 after the first period but went into the third tied 1-1.

Samuel Drancak and Trae Wilke scored for the Rebels (15-18-3-2), who were outshot 44-27.

---

ROYALS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 1

SEATTLE, Wash. — Teydon Trembecky scored twice, Cole Reschny and Cosmo Wilson each had two assists, and the visiting Victoria Royals knocked off the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-1.

Brandon Lisowsky and Logan Pickford also scored for the Royals (21-11-3-4), who outshot the T-Birds 43-30.

Simon Lovsin scored for the Thunderbirds (12-24-2-1), who led 1-0 after the first period and headed into the third tied 1-1.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2025.