SASKATOON — Egor Sidorov's goal at 19:55 of the first period, stood up as the winner as the Saskatoon Blades edged the visiting Calgary Hitmen 2-1 in a Western Hockey League defensive battle on Sunday.

Rowan Calvert also scored for the East Division-leading Blades (22-8-1-0).

Oliver Tulk scored at 18:57 of the third period for the Hitmen (11-15-3-0).

The Blades led 2-0 after the first period and the second frame was scoreless. Both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play.

Blades netminder Austin Elliott stopped 31 of 32 shots, while Hitmen goalie Ethan Buenaventura stopped 33 of 35 shots.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

WINTERHAWKS 6 SILVERTIPS 3

EVERETT, Wash. — James Stefan scored three second-period goals, Gabe Klassen notched a goal and two assists, and the visiting Portland Winterhawks beat the Everett Silvertips 6-3.

Josh Zakreski also scored twice for the Winterhawks (18-9-1-1), who outshot the Silvertips 42-20.

Julien Maze, Hayden Smith and Tarin Smith scored for the Silvertips (19-12-1-1).

---

WILD 4 CHIEFS 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — The visiting Wenatchee Wild scored three third-period goals in less than two-and-a-half minutes to erase a 3-1 deficit and beat the Spokane Chiefs 4-3.

Briley Wood, Miles Cooper, Hayden Moore and Luka Shcherbyna scored for the U.S. Division-leading Wild (20-9-3-0), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Berkly Catton, Chase Harrington and Ben Bonni scored for the Chiefs (10-15-2-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2023.