LANGLEY, B.C. — Ty Halaburda scored twice and Colton Roberts had a goal and assist as the Vancouver Giants edged the visiting Kelowna Rockets 6-4 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at Langley Events Centre.

Connor Levis, Tyler Thorpe and London Hoilett also scored for the Giants (20-16-5-0). Ryan Lin, Jaden Lipinski and Cameron Schmidt all chipped in with two assists apiece.

Kalder Varga, Michael Cicek, Jakub Stancl and Hiroki Gojsic scored for the Rockets (15-19-2-1), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

The Giants, who went 1-for-5 on the power play, outshot the visitors 34-20. The Rockets were 1-for-3 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

BLAZERS 6 COUGARS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Nathan Behm had two goals and an assist, Tommy Lafreniere chipped in with three assists, and the Kamloops Blazers knocked off the visiting Prince George Cougars 3-1.

Matteo Koci, Max Sullivan, Emmitt Finnie and Jordan Keller also scored for the Blazers (15-21-3-0), who were outshot 43-37. Vit Zahejsky chipped in with two assists.

Koehn Ziemmer, Borya Valis and Arseni Anisimov scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (24-12-3-2).

---

WINTERHAWKS 7 PATS 3

REGINA, Sask. — Kyle Chyzowski and Diego Buttazzoni each scored twice as the visiting Portland Winterhawks beat the Regina Pats 7-3.

Ryder Thompson, Tyson Jugnauth and Carter Sotheran also scored for the Winterhawks, who scored four times in the first period.

Zachary Lansard, Zach Moore and Dayton Deschamps scored for the Pats, who were outshot 42-29.

---

ROYALS 6 AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Brandon Lisowsky and Nolan Stewart each scored twice as the visiting Victoria Royals beat the Tri-City Americans 6-2.

Hayden Moore and Reggie Newman also scored for the surging Royals (23-11-3-4), who outshot the Americans 46-25.

Cash Koch and Max Curran scored for the Americans (21-13-2-1).

---

HURRICANES 4 WARRIORS 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Shane Smith scored twice as the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-2.

Logan Wormald and Jordan Gustafson (empty-netter) also scored for the Hurricanes (23-14-1-1), who outshot the hosts 45-22.

Ethan Semeniuk and Aiden Ziprick scored for the Warriors (10-25-4-2). Goaltender Josh Banini kicked out 41 of 44 shots in the loss.

---

RAIDERS 3 REBELS 0

RED DEER, Alta. — The visiting Prince Albert Raiders scored twice in the first period and got a 17-save performance from netminder Max Hildebrand en route to a 3-0 win over the Red Deer Rebels.

Aiden Oiring, Rilen Kovacevic and Justice Christensen scored for the Raiders (20-15-3-0), who outshot the hosts 36-17. Daxon Rudolph chipped in with two assists.

Chase Wutzke stopped 33 of 36 shots in the Rebels' (15-20-3-2) net.

---

TIGERS 6 OIL KINGS 1

EDMONTON, Alta. — Hunter St. Martin scored twice, Oasiz Wiesblatt and Jonas Woo each added two assists, and the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers drilled the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-1.

Kadon McCann, Liam Ruck, Ryder Ritchie and Marcus Pacheco also scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (25-15-2-0), who outshot the hosts 36-22.

Gavin Hodnett scored a power-play goal for the Oil Kings (22-15-1-2).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 SILVERTIPS 4 (SO)

SEATTLE, Wash. — Brayden Schuurman's goal in the fourth round of the shootout lifted the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 5-4 win over the visiting Everett Silvertips.

Braeden Cootes scored twice in regulation for the Thunderbirds (13-25-2-1), while Hayden Pakkala and Nathan Pilling added singles.

Zackary Shantz, Nolan Chastko, Tarin Smith and Jaxsin Vaughan scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (29-5-3-3).

---

CHIEFS 12 WILD 2

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Andrew Cristall had three goals and four assists, and Shea Van Olm had three goals and two assists as the visiting Spkane Chiefs crushed the Wenatchee Wild 12-2.

Sam Oremba scored twice for the Chiefs (27-14-0-0), while Nathan Mayes, Smyth Rebman, Berkly Catton and Asanali Sarkenov netted singles.

Miles Cooper and Luka Shcherbyna scored for the Wild (15-20-3-1), who were outshot 36-33.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2025.