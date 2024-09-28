WHL roundup: Warriors net first win with decision over Pats

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Lynden Lakovic's goal at 17:41 of the second period proved to be the winner for the Warriors as they defeated the visiting Regina Pats 4-2 in Western Hockey League action on Friday at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

Brayden Schuurman had a goal and assist for the Warriors, who won their first game in three starts. Rilen Kovacevic and Max Finley also scored for the Warriors, who trailed 1-0 after the first period, but led 3-1 heading into the third.

Zackary Shantz and Tanner Howe scored for the Pats, who slipped to 1-2. Both teams had 35 shots on goal.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

WHEAT KINGS 4 RAIDERS 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Marcus Nguyen scored twice as the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings topped the Prince Albert Raiders 4-1.

Dominik Petr and Roger McQueen also scored for the Wheat Kings, who improved to 3-0.

Ethan Bibeau scored for the Raiders, who have a win, loss and overtime loss in three games.

---

REBELS 4 TIGERS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Matthew Gard scored a goal and added an assist as the Red Deer Rebels defeated the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers 4-2.

Jeramiah Roberts, Hunter Mayo and Beckett Hamilton also scored for the Rebels, who improved to a win and overtime loss in two games.

Josh Van Mulligen and Niilopekka Muhonen scored for the Tigers, who slipped to 1-1.

---

HURRICANES 6 BRONCOS 3

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Brayden Edwards had a goal and three assists as the Lethbridge Hurricanes rebounded from a slow start to defeat the visiting Swift Current Broncos 6-3.

Kash Andresen scored twice for the Hurricanes, who trailed 3-1 heading into the final period. Kooper Gizowski, Leo Braiillard and Miguel Marques added singles for the Hurricanes, who improved to 3-0.

Luke Mistelbacher scored twice for the Broncos, while Sawyer Dingman added a single. The Broncos slipped to 0-3.

---

COUGARS 6 GIANTS 3

LANGLEY, B.C. — Carlin Dezainde scored twice in the second period and the visiting Prince George Cougars skated to a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Giants.

Borya Valis also scored twice for the Cougars, while Hunter Laing and Evan Groening scored singles for the Cougars, who improved to two wins and an overtime loss in three games.

Cameron Schmidt scored twice and Ty Halaburda had a single for the Giants, who slipped to 2-1.

---

ROYALS 2 ROCKETS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Nate Misskey scored at 6:11 of the third period to snap a 1-1 tie and lift the visiting Victoria Royals to a 2-1 win over the Kelowna Rockets.

Markus Loponen also scored for the Royals, who improved to two wins and an overtime loss.

Michael Cicek scored for the Rockets, who slipped to 0-2.

---

BLAZERS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Nathan Behm had three goals and added an assist as the Kamloops Blazers knocked off the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 5-3.

Andrew Thomson and Oren Shtrom also scored for the Blazers, who improved to 1-1.

Nathan Pilling, Nishaan Parmar and Braeden Cootes scored for the T-Birds, who slipped to two losses and an overtime loss in three games.

---

CHIEFS 6 WILD 3

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Owen Martin had a goal and two assists as the visiting Spokane Chiefs defeated the Wenatchee Wild 6-3.

Shea Van Olm, Mathis Preston, Cameron Parr, Rasmus Ekstrom and Nathan Mayes also scored for the Chiefs, who improved to 2-1.

Zane Saab, Hayden Moore and Maddix McCagherty all scored for the Wild, who slipped to 1-1.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.