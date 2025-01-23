WHL roundup: Wheat Kings topple Blazers, Hurricanes' win streak continues

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Brady Turko scored twice, helping his Brandon Wheat Kings to a decisive 6-3 victory over the Kamloops Blazers in Western Hockey League action Wednesday.

Quinn Mantei had a goal and two assists for the Wheat Kings (22-15-5), while Carter Klippenstein and Nolan Flamand added one of each.

Caleb Hadland rounded out the scoring for Brandon, and Carson Bjarnson stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced.

Max Sullivan, Emmitt Finnie and Tommy Lafreniere each had a goal for the Blazers (15-24-3), who got 24 saves from Dylan Ernst.

---

CHIEFS 3 SILVERTIPS 2

SPOKANE, WASH. — Two goals from Rasmus Ekstrom pushed Spokane (30-15-0) to a 3-2 win over Everett (32-6-6). Coco Armstrong also scored for the Chiefs, while Carter Bear and Dominik Rymon found the back of the net for the Silvertips.

---

HURRICANES 4 PATS 2

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. — Brayden Edwards had a goal and an assist as Lethbridge (27-14-2) doubled up Regina 4-2. The result stretched the Hurricanes' win streak to eight games, while the Pats lost their fourth in a row.

---

HITMEN 6 WARRIORS 4

MOOSE JAW, SASK. — Two goals and two assists from centre Ben Kindel powered Calgary (26-12-5) to a 6-4 win over Moose Jaw (10-28-6). Goalie Matthew Hutchinson made 39 saves for a Warriors team that has lost nine games in a row.

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2025.