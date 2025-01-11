MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Zach Pantelakis scored 50 seconds into overtime and the visiting Regina Pats squeezed past the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-4 in Western Hockey League action on Friday.

Cameron Kuzma, Julien Maze, Keets Fawcett and Cohen Klassen all scored for the Pats (11-21-4-2), who outshot the Warriors 31-26.

Landen McFadden, Pavel McKenzie, Ethan Semeniuk and Aiden Ziprick scored for the Warriors (10-24-4-2), who led 3-0 after the first period but were tied 3-3 heading into the third.

The Warriors went 3-for-5 on the power play, while the Pats were 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Friday:

---

BLAZERS 5 GIANTS 4 (OT)

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Jordan Keller scored at 2:01 of overtime and the Kamloops Blazers posted an exciting 5-4 come-from-behind win over the visiting Vancouver Giants.

Tommy Lafreniere scored his second goal of the game at 19:50 of the third period to tie the game for the Blazers (14-21-3-0) and force overtime. Jordan Keller also scored twice for the Blazers, while Emmitt Finnie netted a single.

Ty Halaburda, Connor Levis, Maxim Muranov and Ryan Lin scored for the Giants (19-16-5-0), who were outshot 49-30.

---

HURRICANES 2 BRONCOS 1 (OT)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Kooper Gizowski scored at 4:56 of overtime as the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes edged the Swift Current Broncos 2-1.

Vojtech Port also scored for the Hurricanes (22-14-1-1), who outshot the Broncos 35-30.

Parker Rondeau scored for the Broncos (19-17-1-1).

---

WINTERHAWKS 6 WHEAT KINGS 3

BRANDON, Man. — Alex Weiermair scored twice as the visiting Portland Winterhawks defeated the Brandon Wheat Kings 6-3.

Jordan Duguay, Ryan Miller, Reed Brown and Ryder Thompson also scored for the Winterhawks (22-14-2-1), who outshot the hosts 43-32.

Dylan Ronald, Nolan Flamand and Jaxon Jacobson scored for the Wheat Kings (19-12-3-2).

---

HITMEN 4 BLADES 1

CALGARY, Alta. — Oliver Tulk scored twice and added an assist as the Calgary Hitmen knocked off the visiting Saskatoon Blades 4-1.

Carson Wetsch and Brandon Gorzynski also scored for the Hitmen (23-11-3-1), who outshot the Blades 33-13.

Hayden Harsanyi scored for the East Division-leading Blades (22-14-2-2).

---

OIL KINGS 5 RAIDERS 4

EDMONTON, Alta. — Gracyn Sawchyn's second goal of the game, scored at 18:32 of the third period, lifted the Edmonton Oil Kings to a 5-4 win over the visiting Prince Albert Raiders.

Gavin Hodnett, Blake Fiddler and Cole Miller also scored for the Oil Kings (22-14-1-2), who outshot the visitors 31-26.

Tomas Mrsic scored twice for the Raiders (19-15-3-0), while Niall Crocker and Ethan Bibeau netted singles.

---

TIGERS 8 REBELS 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Marcus Pacheco scored three goals and Gavin McKenna had three assists as the Medicine Hat Tigers whipped the visiting Red Deer Rebels 8-1.

Oasiz Wiesblatt, Hunter St. Martin, Tanner Molendyk, Bryce Pickford and Ethan Neutens also scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (24-15-2-0).

Nolan Schmidt scored for the Rebels (15-19-3-2), who were outshot 42-13.

---

ROYALS 5 WILD 2

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Markus Loponen scored twice and Cosmo Wilson added two assists as the visiting Victoria Royals knocked off the Wenatchee Wild 5-2.

Cole Reschny, Brandon Lisowsky and Keaton Verhoeff also scored for the Royals (22-11-3-4), who outshot the Wild 36-18.

Dawson Seitz and Shaun Rios scored for the Wild (15-19-3-1).

---

ROCKETS 6 COUGARS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Jacub Stancl scored three goals and added two assists as the Kelowna Rockets upset the visiting Prince George Cougars 6-3.

Max Graham had a goal and three assists for the Rockets (15-18-2-1), while Will Sharpe and Dawson Gerwing netted singles.

Aiden Foster, Ben Riche and Kayden Lemire scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (24-11-3-2), who were outshot 38-35.

---

AMERICANS 6 THUNDERBIRDS 5

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Max Curran and Brandon Whynott each had a goal and assist, and Jackson Smith chipped in with four assists as the Tri-City Americans edged the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 6-5.

Cash Koch, Jake Sloan, Terrell Goldsmith and Grady Martin also scored for the Americans (21-12-2-1), who outshot the visitors 43-36.

Coster Dunn scored twice for the Thunderbirds (12-25-2-1), while Brock England, Nathan Pilling and Braede Cootes netted singles.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 CHIEFS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Dominik Rymon had a goal and assist and the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Spokane Chiefs 4-2.

Landon DuPont, Zackary Shantz and Nolan Chastko also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (29-5-3-2), who were outshot 45-31.

Cohen Harris and Mathis Preston scored for the Chiefs (26-14-0-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2025.