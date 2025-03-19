WHL: Royals pick up key road win over Blazers

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Brayden Boehm, Nolan Stewart and Markus Loponen each had a goal and assist as the visiting Victoria Royals beat the Kamloops Blazers 5-3 in Western Hockey League action at the Sandman Centre on Tuesday night.

Kenta Isogai and Cosmo Wilson also scored for the Royals (38-17-3-7), who were outshot 41-39.

Vit Zahejsky, Josh Kelly and Matteo Koci scored for the Blazers (24-37-4-1), who trailed 3-2 after the first period and 5-2 heading into the third.

The Royals, who moved into a tie for first place in the B.C. Division with the idle Prince George Cougars, went 1-for-1 on the power play while the Blazers did not have a man advantage.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Tuesday:

---

RAIDERS 3 WARRIORS 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Daxon Rudolph's goal early in the second period stood up as the winner as the Prince Albert Raiders edged the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 3-1.

Lukas Dragicevic and Tomas Mrsic (empty-netter) also scored for the Raiders (37-23-5-1), who outshot the visitors 43-23.

Casey Brown scored for the Warriors (14-44-6-2), who received a 40-save performance from netminder Josh Banini.

---

PATS 5 BRONCOS 2

REGINA, Sask. — Zach Pantelakis had a goal and two assists as the Regina Pats knocked off the visiting Swift Current Broncos 5-2.

Kolten Bridgeman, Ashton Brown, Matt Paranych and Ephram McNutt also scored for the Pats (16-42-5-3), who were outshot 24-17.

Rylan Gould and Peyton Kettles scored for the Broncos (34-29-1-2).

POKE CHECKS: Four WHL teams are included in this week's Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 rankings. The Medicine Hat Tigers are ranked No. 4, the Everett Silvertips are No. 5, the Spokane Chiefs are No. 7, and the Calgary Hitmen are No. 9. The Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League are ranked No. 1.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2025.