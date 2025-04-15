WHL: Royals rebound from tough loss to crush Chiefs

SPOKANE - A night after dropping a 4-3 heartbreaker in double overtime, the visiting Victoria Royals bounced back with a 5-1 victory over the Spokane Chiefs on Monday in Western Hockey League playoff action at Veterans Memorial Arena.

Kenta Isogai, Justin Kipkie, Markus Loponen, Brayden Boehm and Reggie Newman scored for the Royals, who tied the second-round, best-of-seven series at 1-1. Cole Reschny and Keaton Verhoeff chipped in with two assists.

Berkly Catton scored for the Chiefs, who outshot the visitors 41-21.

Royals netminder Johnny Hicks stopped 40 shots, while Carter Esler made 16 saves for the Chiefs.

The Royals, who went 3-for-3 on the power play, led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third. The Chiefs went 0-for-4 on the power play.

Game 3 is Wednesday in Victoria, B.C. Games 4 and 5 are also on Vancouver Island.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2025.