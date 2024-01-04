The Moose Jaw Warriors have acquired forward Matthew Savoie from the Wenatchee Wild on Thursday in exchange for six draft picks on Thursday.

We have news to share today, along with a huge THANK YOU...these guys helped us get our WHL era off to a tremendous start, and we'll always be proud to call Conor and Matt part of the #WildFamily. 🤝



Details on these moves on our website.#RestoreTheRoarWHLstyle pic.twitter.com/sXHi3GQpJx — Wenatchee Wild (@WHLwild_) January 4, 2024

Savoie, 19, recently returned from the World Juniors in Sweden where his Canadian squad was eliminated by Czechia in the quarter-finals.

The 5-foot-10 forward appeared in four games for Canada and registered one assist.

Savoie was drafted ninth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2022 NHL Draft and has appeared in one game with the Sabres and six games with the AHL's Rochester Americans this year.

After Buffalo returned Savoie back to the Wild, he recorded 11 goals and 24 points in 11 games to help Wenatchee to a 23-13-3 record, good for second place in the WHL's Western Conference.

The Moose Jaw Warriors sit in third place in the WHL's Eastern Conference with a 21-14-2 record.