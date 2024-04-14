WHL: Saunderson plays OT hero as Blades trim Rebels

SASKATOON — Ben Saunderson's goal at 17:01 of overtime finally put an end to Chase Wutzke's goaltending clinic as the Saskatoon Blades edged the visiting Red Deer Rebels 2-1 in Western Hockey League playoff action.

Despite outshooting the Rebels 49-25, and 10-5 in overtime, the Blades had all kinds of problems trying to solve Wutzke, who faced 21 shots in the second period alone.

Fraser Minten, with an assist from Saunderson, scored a first-period goal for the Blades, who took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series. Saskatoon won Friday's series opener 4-1.

Kalan Lind scored a power-play goal at 4:10 of the third period for the Rebels to tie Sunday's game at the SaskTel Centre.

The Rebels went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Blades were 0-for-6.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Red Deer, Alta.

POKE CHECKS: The Portland Winterhawks, who lead their best-of-seven quarterfinal series with the Silvertips 2-0, visit Everett, Wash., for Game 3 on Monday night.

