WHL: Sawchyn leads visiting Oil Kings to win over Rebels

RED DEER, Alta. — Gracyn Sawchyn scored twice and added an assist while Alex Worthington made 42 saves as the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings defeated the Red Deer Rebels 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at the Peavey Mart Centrium.

Jack Toogood, Roan Woodward and Miroslav Holinka also scored for the Oil Kings (4-4-0-1), who were outshot 43-28. Gavin Hodnett, Lukas Sawchyn and Adam Jecho each chipped in with two assists.

Luke Vlooswyk scored for the Rebels (6-4-1-0), who gave up three power-play goals while going 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Oil Kings led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

WILD 3 GIANTS 2 (OT)

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Dawson Seitz scored at 1:35 of overtime to lift the Wenatchee Wild to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Vancouver Giants.

Hayden Moore and Evan Friesen scored in regulation time for the Wild (4-5-2-0), who outshot the visitors 33-23.

Cameron Schmidt and Adam Titlbach scored in regulation time for the Giants (6-4-1-0), who tied the game at 2-2 at 14:37 of the third period to force overtime.

---

AMERICANS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jake Sloan scored 33 seconds into overtime to lift the Tri-City Americans to a 4-3 win over the visiting Portland Winterhawks.

Cruz Pavao, Max Curran and Cash Koch scored in regulation time for the Americans (5-3-1-0), who led 3-0 heading into the third period.

Ryan Miller scored twice for the Winterhawks (6-4-2-0) in regulation time, while Kyle Chyzowski added a single. Both teams had 34 shots on goal.

The Americans were 1-for-1 on the power play, while the Winterhawks went 2-for-4.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2024.