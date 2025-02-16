WHL: T-Birds use third-period outburst to cruise past Wild

WENATCHEE - Sawyer Mayes and Brayden Schuurman scored 48 seconds apart in the third period to snap a scoreless tie and lift the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds to a 4-0 Western Hockey League victory over the Wenatchee Wild on Sunday at Town Toyota Center.

Mayes scored at 4:25 of the third for the Thunderbirds (22-28-2-1), and Schuurman scored at 5:13. Matej Pekar made it 3-0 at 14:30 and Brayden Holberton scored into an empty net at 18:28 to seal the deal.

Seattle netminder Scott Ratzlaff made 28 saves to register the shutout.

Goaltender Brendan Gee stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced for the Wild (18-29-6-1).

The Thunderbirds went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Wild were 0-for-5.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2025.