WHL: Tigers save best for third period to trip visiting Silvertips
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Third-period goals 17 seconds apart lifted the Medicine Hat Tigers to a 4-1 Western Hockey League victory over the visiting Everett Silvertips on Saturday at Co-op Place.
Hayden Harsanyi scored at 1:27 of the third period to make it a 2-1 game, then Bogdans Hodass scored at 1:44 to give the hosts a 3-1 lead.
Andrew Basha and Hunter St. Martin (empty-netter) also scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (10-5-2-0).
Beau Courtney scored for the Silvertips (9-6-1-0), who were outshot 31-30.
Elsewhere in the WHL:
---
GIANTS 3 BLAZERS 2 (SO)
LANGLEY, B.C. — Fraser Minten of Kamloops scored his first goal of the season at 19:14 of the third period to tie the game 2-2, but the Vancouver Giants prevailed in a three-round shootout to beat the visiting Kamloops Blazers 3-2.
Connor Dale and Jaden Lipinski scored in regulation time for the Giants (6-8-1-0) at Langley Events Centre.
Shea Van Olm also scored for the Blazers (4-10-2-1), who outshot the hosts 43-37.
---
WINTERHAWKS 3 HURRICANES 1
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Gabe Klassen and Luca Cagnoni each picked up two assists and Marek Alscher scored the winner as the visiting Portland Winterhawks edged the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-1.
James Stefan and Jack O'Brien also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Winterhawks (10-4-0-1).
Kooper Gizowski scored for the Hurricanes (9-7-2-0).
---
COUGARS 5 RAIDERS 0
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Joshua Ravensbergen stopped 38 shots to earn a shutout on the road as the Prince George Cougars blanked the Prince Albert Raiders 5-0.
Nicholas McLennan, Terik Parascak, Zac Funk, Koehn Ziemmer and Oren Shtrom scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (12-5-0-0).
Netminder Chase Coward kicked out 19 of 24 shots for the Raiders (9-8-0-1).
---
REBELS 3 ROCKETS 1
KELOWNA, B.C. — Carson Latimer scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Red Deer Rebels edged the Kelowna Rockets 3-1.
Frantisek Formanek and Kai Uchacz also scored for the Rebels (6-7-0-2).
Caden Price scored for the Rockets (7-8-1-0).
---
WILD 6 ROYALS 3
WENATCHEE, Wash. — Rodzers Bukarts scored twice as the Wenatchee Wild beat the visiting Victoria Royals 6-3.
Steven Arp, Briley Wood, Kenta Isogai and Conor Geekie also scored for the Wild (10-6-1-0).
Tanner Scott, Reggie Newman and Austin Zemlak scored for the Royals (8-7-0-1).
---
AMERICANS 4 CHIEFS 3
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Deagan McMillan scored a goal and added an assist as the Tri-City Americans edged the visiting Spokane Chiefs 4-3.
Brandon Whynott, Jordan Gavin and Cruz Pavao also scored for the Americans (8-5-1-1).
Lukas Kral, Sage Weinstein and Conner Roulette scored for the Chiefs (6-6-2-0).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2023.