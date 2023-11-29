It appears the Western Hockey League has found a new commissioner.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the WHL is expected to name Dan Near as the successor for longtime commissioner Ron Robison on Thursday.

Expect the @TheWHL to make a major announcement tomorrow. Industry sources suggest, Dan Near, a Global Executive with @adidas, and a familiar name in all hockey circles, will be named as longtime commissioner, Ron Robison’s successor. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 29, 2023

Near is a global executive for Adidas and is a familiar name in all hockey circles, says Dreger.

Robinson, 68, was named WHL commissioner in September of 2000. He announced in June that he would be stepping down from his role at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.