WHL: Wheat Kings score four unanswered goal to earn comeback win over Warriors

BRANDON, Man. — Brett Hyland capped a run of four unanswered goals for Brandon and the Wheat Kings earned a 5-3 comeback win over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Thursday in Western Hockey League action.

Jayden Wiens, Rhett Ravndahl, Rylen Roersma and Luke Shipley also scored for Brandon (32-28-6-1), which earned its second straight win.

Carson Bjarnason made 20 saves.

Jagger Firkus, with two goals, and Brayden Yager scored for Moose Jaw (43-21-0-3). Dimitri Fortin stopped 35 shots.

Yager's goal at 15:14 of the first period put the Warriors ahead 3-1.

Ravndahl kick-started the Wheat Kings' run at 10:02 of the second period before Roersma, 58 seconds into the third, Shipley at 8:45 of the third and Hyland, with 1:51 left in the game, built on the momentum and sealed the win.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.