City of Lights becomes city of barricades ahead of Paris Olympics opening ceremony

PARIS — The Eiffel Tower, now fitted with 43-foot tall Olympic rings remains as much a draw for tourists as ever -- as long as they can find their way to it.

The Paris Olympics committee has promised to bring "sport throughout the city" by converting some of its best-known landmarks into temporary sports venues, transforming parts of the city centre into a gauntlet of metal barricades manned by police and security ahead of Friday's opening ceremony.

On Wednesday, the security staff manning the gates were kept busy redirecting confused tourists trying to access the well-known Paris landmarks near the kilometres-long security zone along the Seine River.

While the Eiffel Tower and its surrounding restaurants remain open to visitors, some nearby subway stations and approaches have been closed, and a reservation or ticket is now required. Security personnel guarded the entrances on Wednesday, checking tickets and patiently directing tourists like traffic guards through the one-way security corridor.

Andrew Robert, a tourist who'd arrived earlier in the day from Toronto, said the scene around the tower was vastly different than what he'd seen on a previous visit.

"I came here last year and it was easy access," he said outside the entrance checkpoint. "Now there's more security, more barriers, so you can't even see the Eiffel Tower (as) close. You need a QR code."

Robert said he was in Paris for a wedding, but had managed to snag tickets to a pair of Olympic men's basketball matches featuring Canada and the USA. He described getting around Paris as "hectic," but said he wasn't bothered by the extra security.

"It's about protecting the citizens and everyone who's attending the Olympics, so I get it," he said.

Standing next to his bicycle, Gonzalo Dominguez, from Mexico, described the scene around the Eiffel Tower as "a little bit chaos." However, he said he wasn't having trouble getting around Paris, thanks to his careful planning

"I think the best decision I made was to bring my bike from Mexico," said Dominguez, who had three flags stuck into his helmet, ringing his head.

Dominguez said he was most excited to watch the athletics competitions, where he'll be cheering for Mexico, Colombia, Jamaica and Canada. He's also looking forward to soaking up the city's culture.

"I think it will be a party," he said.

While crowds were thick at the base of the tower, other areas along the Seine were accessible only to those who could show a pass in the form of a QR code to the security at the gates.

Once inside the blocked-off zone, the scene along the Seine was unusually quiet, with only a few residents walking dogs or riding bicycles past empty restaurant patios and packs of policemen who patrolled with their weapons on foot or motorcycle.

French authorities have been on high alert in the final leadup to the 2024 Olympics, their concern amplified by memories of recent extremist attacks and international tensions that are running high because of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

French authorities also requested the help of international police forces to help secure the event, including from Canada. RCMP said Wednesday that some 18 Canadian officers from seven different agencies are on the ground, including from Quebec provincial police, city police from the Montreal suburbs of Longueuil and Mirabel, as well as the Ottawa Police Service, Calgary Police Service and West Vancouver Police.

On Wednesday, just days before the opening ceremony, French officials said they had foiled several plots to disrupt the event, including arresting a Russian man.

Outside the secured zone, signs of the Olympics could be seen throughout Paris, though more visible in some areas than others. Some hotels have gotten into the act, adding podiums to the lobby and Olympic rings to the walls.

Phryge, the red triangle-shaped cartoon mascot, was ubiquitous, hanging in souvenir shops and appearing on billboards urging people to "have a gourde day!" -- a public service message aimed at getting people to carry water bottles.

More armed police could be seen patrolling the city in large groups even far outside the perimeter, walking past shoppers and diners enjoying the sunny weather on restaurant patios.

Zachary Clay, a Canadian athlete competing in men's artistic gymnastics, described the atmosphere in the city ahead of the Olympics as "amazing."

"Obviously, everyone's super happy to be here, so everyone's super nice,' he said of the employees and volunteers at the Games. "Everyone's so cheerful, so helpful. Yeah, just really, really loving it here, it's been amazing ever since we stepped inside the village."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

-- With files from The Associated Press