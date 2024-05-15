Clark Scores double honour as NLL Coach of the Year and NLL GM of the Year
Albany FireWolves General Manager and Head Coach Glenn Clark, whose experience in the sport and vision for the franchise has led to one of the most pronounced one-season turnarounds in National Lacrosse League history, today earned the League’s highest honor for both positions as he was selected as the NLL “Les Bartley Award” (Coach of the Year) and NLL General Manager of the Year.
Clark’s FireWolves, after finishing last with a 3-15 record in 2022-23, went 11-7 this season to earn the No. 3 seed in the NLL Playoffs. Albany has since won its first two playoff rounds and will have home floor advantage against the defending NLL champion Buffalo Bandits in the 2024 NLL Finals presented by AXIA Time, beginning Friday (7 p.m., TSN, TSN+, ESPN+) at MVP Arena.
Clark was a standout defenseman from 1998 to 2006, mostly with the Toronto Rock, where he won five NLL Championships, before being named the team’s head coach following the 2006 campaign. After a three-year run in Toronto, he returned to the League in 2015 as head coach of the New England Black Wolves, winning his first Les Bartley Award in 2016. He then accompanied the franchise in its move to Albany prior to the 2021-22 season.
He is the first dual winner of both awards since Paul Day of the Philadelphia Wings was selected for both honors in 2020. Other dual honorees include Derek Keenan with the Portland Lumberjax (2006) and Edmonton Rush (2010 and 2014), and the Arizona Sting’s Bob Hamley (2005).
Below are the all-time winners of the NLL Les Bartley Award (Coach of the Year):
- 2024 – Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves
- 2023 – Curt Malawsky, Calgary Roughnecks
- 2022 – Tracey Kelusky, Panther City Lacrosse Club
- 2020 – Paul Day, Philadelphia Wings
- 2019 – John Tavares & Rich Kilgour, Buffalo Bandits
- 2018 – Derek Keenan, Saskatchewan Rush
- 2017 – Ed Comeau, Georgia Swarm
- 2016 – Glenn Clark, New England Black Wolves
- 2015 – John Lovell, Toronto Rock
- 2014 – Derek Keenan, Edmonton Rush
- 2013 – Troy Cordingley, Toronto Rock
- 2012 – Joe Sullivan, Minnesota Swarm
- 2011 – Mike Hasen, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2010 – Derek Keenan, Edmonton Rush & Chris Hall, Washington Stealth
- 2009 – Troy Cordingley, Calgary Roughnecks
- 2008 – Adam Mueller, New York Titans
- 2007 – Ed Comeau, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2006 – Derek Keenan, Portland Lumberjax
- 2005 – Bob Hamley, Arizona Sting
- 2004 – Paul Day, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2003 – Darris Kilgour, Buffalo Bandits
- 2002 – Bob McMahon, Albany Attack
- 2001 – Tony Resch, Philadelphia Wings
The all-time winners of the NLL General Manager of the Year Award:
- 2024 -- Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves
- 2023 – Dan Carey, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2022 – Steve Dietrich, Buffalo Bandits
- 2020 – Paul Day, Philadelphia Wings
- 2019 – Steve Dietrich, Buffalo Bandits
- 2018 – Curt Styres, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2017 – John Arlotta, Georgia Swarm
- 2016 – Steve Dietrich, Buffalo Bandits
- 2015 – Terry Sanderson, Toronto Rock
- 2014 – Derek Keenan, Edmonton Rush
- 2013 – Doug Locker, Washington Stealth
- 2012 – John Arlotta, Minnesota Swarm
- 2011 – Curt Styres, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2010 – Derek Keenan, Edmonton Rush
- 2009 – Ed Comeau, New York Titans
- 2008 – Marty O’Neil, Minnesota Swarm
- 2007 – Marty O’Neil, Minnesota Swarm
- 2006 – Derek Keenan, Portland Lumberjax
- 2005 – Bob Hamley, Arizona Sting
- 2004 – Johnny Mouradian, San Jose Stealth
- 2003 – Kurt Silcott, Buffalo Bandits
- 2002 – Dave Evans, Vancouver Ravens
The NLL will continue to announce its award winners throughout the week, in advance of Friday’s Game 1 in Albany.
2023-24 NLL Awards announcement schedule and summary:
Monday, May 13
- Executive of the Year – John Catalano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Halifax Thunderbirds
- Tom Borrelli Award (Media Person of the Year) – Adam Levi, NLL.com, Inside Lacrosse
Tuesday, May 14
- Sportsmanship Award – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm
- Teammate of the Year (via NLLPA) – Zack Greer, Las Vegas Desert Dogs
Wednesday, May 15
- Les Bartley Award (Coach of the Year) – Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves
- General Manager of the Year – Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves
Thursday, May 16
- Offensive Player of the Year
- Defensive Player of the Year
- Transition Player of the Year
- Goaltender of the Year
Friday, May 17
- Most Valuable Player and the All-NLL First and Second Teams
- Rookie of the Year and the NLL All-Rookie Team
Finalists for each award, announced last week, as well as selection criteria can be found here.