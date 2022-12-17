How advantageous is the projected weather forecast for Buffalo?

The Buffalo Bills elevated wide receiver Cole Beasley from the practice squad ahead of their Saturday night game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills have elevated WR Cole Beasley for tonight’s game. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 17, 2022

Beasley, 33, appeared in two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season before deciding to retire on October 5. He registered four catches for 17 yards in those two games.

He originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in the 2012 season, but never made a splash in the league until joining the Bills ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Beasley set career highs in catches (82) and yards (967) in 2020-21, where he earned second-team All-Pro honours at the slot receiver position.

In his 11-year career, Beasley has 554 catches for 5726 yards and 34 touchdowns.