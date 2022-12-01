Colton Smith scores twice to lead Spitfires to victory over Generals

WINDSOR, Ont. — Colton Smith scored twice as the Windsor Spitfires downed the Oshawa Generals 7-2 on Thursday.

Liam Greentree also had two goals for Windsor while Jacob Maillet, AJ Spellacy and Alex Christopoulos added singles.

Thomas Stewart and Brett Harrison had the Oshawa goals.

---

ATTACK 5 COLTS 2

BARRIE - Cedrick Guindon scored twice as the Owen Sound Attack downed the Barrie Colts.

Kaleb Lawrence, Servac Petrovsky and Colby Barlow also tallied for the Attack. Beau Jelsma and Zach Wigle scored for Barrie.

---

FIREBIRDS 7 PETES 4

PETERBOROUGH - Gavin Hayes scored a hat trick as the Flint Firebirds defeated the Peterborough Petes.

Amadeus Lombardi scored twice for the Firebirds while Dmitry Kuzmin and Ethan Hay added singles. Jack Van Volsen had two goals for the Petes.

---

BULLDOGS 6 ICEDOGS 2

NIAGARA - Artem Grushnikov scored twice as the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the Niagara Icedogs.

Gavin White, Avery Hayes, Adrian Rebelo and Logan Morrison also scored for Hamilton. Daniel Michaud and Pano Fimis had the Niagara goals.

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2022.