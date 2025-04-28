Columbus Blue Jackets forwards Kent Johnson and Adam Fantilli will play for Team Canada at the IIHF Men's World Hockey Championship next month, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

Johnson and Fantilli have been out of action for nearly two weeks after the Blue Jackets narrowly missed out on a postseason berth, finishing with 89 points.

The 22-year-old Johnson, from Port Moody, B.C., had 24 goals and 57 points in 68 games during the regular season, which were all career-highs.

Fantilli, 20, from Nobleton, Ont., had 31 goals and 54 points while playing all 82 games in just his second NHL season since being selected No. 2 overall in 2023.

Minnesota Wild bench boss Dean Evason will coach Canada at the men's Worlds with Calgary Flames head coach Ryan Huska working under Evason.

The 2025 Men's World Hockey Championship begins Friday, May 9 in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark.