PARIS (AP) — Sprinter Dominique Lasconi Mulamba, listed as one of Congo's flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, has tested positive for an anabolic steroid, the International Testing Agency said Sunday.

Mulamba, who competed in the 100 meters, gave a sample that was positive for stanozolol metabolite, the ITA said. That's the same steroid that sprinter Ben Johnson used at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Mulamba has been provisionally suspended and cannot participate in Sunday's closing ceremony.

The sample was collected last Sunday, a day after the 22-year-old Mulamba was eliminated in the round before the semifinals when he ran 10.53 and finished seventh in his heat.

It was the fourth failed drug test at the Paris Games.

Mulamba can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games